Iconic Antalya hotel put up for sale

  • December 18 2019 14:21:31

Iconic Antalya hotel put up for sale

ANTALYA – Demirören News Agency
Iconic Antalya hotel put up for sale

A luxury hotel with 553 rooms and 1,209 beds in the resort town of Kemer will be auctioned for a minimum value of 144 million Turkish Liras (nearly $24.4 million).

The appraised value of the property, which also includes thousands of trees and ornamental plants, is twice as much of the minimum auction value, according to a report prepared as part of a foreclosure decree.

Martı Myra Hotel was built on a public land of 89,258 square meters and started operating in 1988.

Martı Group, owner of one of Turkey’s oldest tourism companies, had acquired the right to operate the premises for 49 years. Thus, the prospective new owner will have the right to operate the hotel until 2037.

The group owes about 1 billion liras (nearly $170 million) to a private bank, which has applied to a court for the foreclosure decree.

The first auction will take place on Jan 26, 2020. If the property is not sold on that day, the next auction is planned for Feb. 13, 2020.

A double room at Martı Myra Hotel on the night of April 1 is priced at 525 liras (about $90), according to its website.

Antalya,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams US 'menacing tone' over F-35 program

    Turkey slams US 'menacing tone' over F-35 program

  2. Turkish army purchases indigenous machine gun drone

    Turkish army purchases indigenous machine gun drone

  3. MHP leader slams the establishment of new political parties

    MHP leader slams the establishment of new political parties

  4. No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

    No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

  5. Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000

    Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000
Recommended
Istanbulites pour into streets due to Omega balmy weather

Istanbulites pour into streets due to Omega balmy weather
Chess helps to transform lives of people with disabilities

Chess helps to transform lives of people with disabilities
Stonehenge is not alone, Thracian dolmens show similarity, professor says

Stonehenge is not alone, Thracian dolmens show similarity, professor says
Turkey seeks 266 with warrants for suspected FETÖ ties

Turkey seeks 266 with warrants for suspected FETÖ ties
Traditional Turkish archery enters UN heritage list

Traditional Turkish archery enters UN heritage list
Students hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

Students hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning
WORLD 12,000 people flee Idlib amid regime, Russian attacks

12,000 people flee Idlib amid regime, Russian attacks

Fleeing attacks by the al-Assad regime and its allies, at least 12,000 civilians have been forced to abandon what is supposed to be a cease-fire zone in northwestern Syria and headed for the Turkish border.
ECONOMY Global Ports signs deal for Vietnamese port

Global Ports signs deal for Vietnamese port

Global Ports Holding, a subsidiary of Global Yatırım Holding, has announced that it signed a 15-year management service agreement with Ha Long Sun Limited Liability Company for the Ha Long International Cruise Port located in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes secure EuroLeague lead: 74-68

Anadolu Efes secure EuroLeague lead: 74-68

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes maintained their lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague over 74-68 win against Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania.