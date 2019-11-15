Hundreds join forces to rescue man under debris

GAZİANTEP-Anadolu Agency

A total of 250 people have teamed up in southeastern Turkey to rescue a civil engineer trapped in the wreckage, local authorities said on Nov. 15.

According to a statement by the Gaziantep Governorate, the structural framework collapsed on Nov. 14 during the construction of a mosque in Şahinbey district.

Korkut Küçükcan, a civil engineer who was inspecting the construction site, was trapped in the debris after the collapse, the statement said.

The locals informed authorities about the collapse immediately after the incident. The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), police, and rescue teams rushed to the wreckage site.

A total 250 people are currently working at the area to find Korkut, yet the rescue efforts are relatively slower as the site still poses danger to people looking for him.