House fire kills 13 Pakistanis in Jordan

  • December 02 2019 11:07:54

House fire kills 13 Pakistanis in Jordan

AMMAN-Reuters
House fire kills 13 Pakistanis in Jordan

Thirteen Pakistanis, including eight children, died when a fire swept through their makeshift dwellings on a farming estate in the Jordan Valley, Jordan's civil defence said on Dec. 2.

There were three other injuries in the fire that broke out after midnight that initial signs showed could have been an electrical fire, civil defence spokesman Iyad al Amre said in a statement.

Thousands of foreign labourers live in wretched conditions in private farms in the Jordan Valley, a fertile vegetable and fruit growing area.

Another civil defence source said two families lived in corrugated iron sheds that housed immigrant labourers and that an police investigation had been opened into the incident.

Three other people were taken to hospital suffering from shock and burns.

Jordan has in recent years seen several deadly incidents among Syrian refugees living in camps during the winter, such as fires caused by electrical faults or choking from domestic gas stoves.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Libya deal complies with int'l law: Ministry

    Turkey, Libya deal complies with int'l law: Ministry

  2. Turkey's top diplomat hails Spain as 'true friend'

    Turkey's top diplomat hails Spain as 'true friend'

  3. Innovation: From dolmuş to Uber

    Innovation: From dolmuş to Uber

  4. Main opposition CHP promises to create funds for pensions

    Main opposition CHP promises to create funds for pensions

  5. Turkey-Libya deal seen as a game-changer in east Med

    Turkey-Libya deal seen as a game-changer in east Med
Recommended
Protests ordered for lunch all week in Hong Kongs business district

Protests ordered for lunch all week in Hong Kong's business district
White House says it will not participate in Dec 4s Trump impeachment hearing

White House says it will not participate in Dec 4's Trump impeachment hearing
Carbon markets threaten people, planet: NGO

Carbon markets threaten people, planet: NGO
Mexico: 14 killed in gunfight near US border

Mexico: 14 killed in gunfight near US border
US: Assad regime delay work of constitutional committee

US: Assad regime delay work of constitutional committee
Thousands protest against far-right party in Germany

Thousands protest against far-right party in Germany
WORLD Protests ordered for lunch all week in Hong Kongs business district

Protests ordered for lunch all week in Hong Kong's business district

Hundreds of office workers in Hong Kong's business district gathered on Dec. 2 for the first in a week of lunchtime protests backing the pro-democracy movement after its resounding victory in district polls held last week in the Chinese-ruled city.
ECONOMY Export-import coverage in 11 months nearly 87%

Export-import coverage in 11 months nearly 87%

Turkey's export-import coverage ratio rose to 86.8% this January-November, up from 75.6% in the same period last year, said Turkey's trade minister on Dec. 2.
SPORTS Turkish athlete bags gold medal at JUDOWN competition

Turkish athlete bags gold medal at JUDOWN competition

Turkey won two gold, four silver and one bronze medal in Karate 1 Premier League in Spain's capital Madrid.