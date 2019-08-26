Hoteliers in Muğla create units against false claims filed with UK courts

  • August 26 2019 14:26:20

Hoteliers in Muğla create units against false claims filed with UK courts

MUĞLA – Demirören News Agency
Hoteliers in Muğla create units against false claims filed with UK courts

Hotel managers in Turkey’s southwestern Muğla province have set up departments to collect proof against false compensation claims filed to British courts.

Muğla’s resort towns of Marmaris, Fethiye and Bodrum have been well-recognized as tourist hotspots for decades and they host some 1.5 million British tourists during a normal summer season. However, they have been publicly disgraced with huge compensation claims in recent years.

“These incidents are among the biggest causes of distress for hoteliers in the country and particularly on the Aegean coast. The destination point dominating tourism in the Muğla region is the United Kingdom. Resort towns of Muğla are very popular in Britain. Unfortunately, some of our guests unjustly demand compensation after returning home as we make contracts within the rules of the U.K. consumer rights laws,” said Bülent Bülbüloğlu, vice chair of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation (TÜROFED) and the president of the South Aegean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (GETOB).

Some compensation claims are over the odds, he said.

“A compensation of 1 million pounds [more than 7 million Turkish Liras] can be claimed against a hotelier which has around 1,000 beds. A British tourist who stayed there can file a complaint to the courts in Britain saying that he or she had an upset stomach, didn’t like the food, suffered a food poisoning or was mentally depressed because of the problems at the hotel,” said Bülbüloğlu.

High-quality touristic facilities, including three-star hotels, have created departments to provide evidence against false claims and to document the conditions properly. Their works include checking the wet floors and cleanness in the kitchen. At some places, the foods and drinks are regularly controlled by universities or international companies.

On the other hand, hotel managers got into contact with judicial authorities in the U.K. to differentiate between sham accusations and fair complaints, according to Bülbüloğlu.

“Now, we can appear in the courtroom and defend ourselves. Big tour operators listen to us carefully and examine the evidence we show them,” he said.

“Last month, a court in the U.K. ruled against a British family which had filed a complaint of ‘food poisoning’ after their stay at a four-star hotel. The family was fined 30,000 pounds… Our fellow hotelier appeared in the courtroom in the U.K. to defend himself with the authentic documents and busted the sham,” he added.

Some British tourists who have been visiting Turkey for long years also feel sad about these developments.

“I have been spending my holidays in Turkey, particularly in Marmaris, with my family for 15 years,” said 35-year-old British beautician Grace Obrien.

“Everyone here is very nice and hospitable. I love Marmaris,” she added.

Turkey, tourism, hoteliers, British, Muğla

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

    Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

  2. Erdoğan and AKP dissidents likely to engage in a stormy row

    Erdoğan and AKP dissidents likely to engage in a stormy row

  3. Antalya welcomes record 10 million foreign tourists

    Antalya welcomes record 10 million foreign tourists

  4. Iranian tanker no longer has Turkey destination: Shipping data

    Iranian tanker no longer has Turkey destination: Shipping data

  5. Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

    Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey
Recommended
Turkey eyes land troops in safe zone in Syria

Turkey eyes land troops in safe zone in Syria
S-400 deployment to resume as Erdoğan set to visit Putin in Moscow

S-400 deployment to resume as Erdoğan set to visit Putin in Moscow
Gendarmerie seize over 1 ton of drugs in Bingöl

Gendarmerie seize over 1 ton of drugs in Bingöl

Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets 'neutralize' 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish Cyprus hails ‘Turkeys resolute stance in E Med’

Turkish Cyprus hails ‘Turkey's resolute stance in E Med’

Centuries on, echoes of Battle of Manzikert still felt

Centuries on, echoes of Battle of Manzikert still felt
WORLD Iranian tanker no longer has Turkey destination: Shipping data

Iranian tanker no longer has Turkey destination: Shipping data

An Iranian tanker at the center of a confrontation between Washington and Tehran is no longer recorded as heading for Turkey, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed on Aug. 26, having switched to a Turkish destination at the weekend.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity use improves in August

Turkey's manufacturing capacity use improves in August

The Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate increased slightly on a monthly basis in August, according to a Central Bank survey released on Aug. 26.
SPORTS Last-minute goal shocks Galatasaray in Turkish league

Last-minute goal shocks Galatasaray in Turkish league

Reigning champs Galatasaray drew Konyaspor 1-1 in the second match day of the Turkish football league on Aug. 25.