Hong Kong protesters to rally in support of Catalan activists

  • October 24 2019 09:37:29

Hong Kong protesters to rally in support of Catalan activists

HONG KONG-Reuters
Hong Kong protesters to rally in support of Catalan activists

Hong Kong protesters plan to rally on Thursday evening to show solidarity with people demonstrating in Spain’s wealthiest region of Catalonia over jail sentences handed out to nine separatist leaders.

The protests in Catalonia share some noticeable comparisons with the demonstrations in Hong Kong, where millions have taken to the streets for five months to vent their anger over what they see as Beijing’s tightening grip on the city.

Most protesters in Hong Kong want greater democracy, among other demands, although a small minority are calling for independence, a red line for Communist Party leaders in Beijing.

Independence is also a highly divisive issue in Catalonia, which, like Hong Kong, has more than 7 million inhabitants, its own language, parliament and flag.

Some demonstrators waved the Catalonian flag at a protest in Hong Kong on Oct. 20, while activists in Spain’s northeastern region have adopted some of the tactics used by people in the Chinese-ruled city.

Students in Catalonia have boycotted classes, while protesters there have focused on strategic targets to cause maximum disruption, including the international airport serving Barcelona - similar to strategies used by Hong Kong activists.

Catalonian demonstrators are angry at what they see as attempts to thwart their desire for greater autonomy from the rest of Spain, fears that resonate with many protesters in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

Some Hong Kong protesters are going online ahead of the demonstration to urge people not to attend, saying it is too provocative and risks denting international support for their cause.

Hong Kong authorities formally banned a group promoting independence from China in September last year [2018] the first outlawing of a political organization since the handover.

Under the terms of the 1997 handover from Britain, Hong Kong was allowed to retain extensive freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China under a “one country, two systems” formula, including an independent judiciary and right to protest.

However, many Hong Kong residents are angry at what they see as a relentless march towards mainland control.

Hong Kong’s legislature formally withdrew on Wednesday planned legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, a bill that triggered the unrest, but the move was unlikely to end the protests because it met just one of the pro-democracy demonstrators’ five demands.

Hong Kong government withdraws bill that sparked protests
Hong Kong government withdraws bill that sparked protests

MOST POPULAR

  1. Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

    Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

  2. Turkey not to hesitate on taking steps if Russian promises not fulfilled: Erdoğan

    Turkey not to hesitate on taking steps if Russian promises not fulfilled: Erdoğan

  3. Has the Turkish operation succeeded?

    Has the Turkish operation succeeded?

  4. Trump lifts Turkey sanctions placed over Syria op

    Trump lifts Turkey sanctions placed over Syria op

  5. Turkey’s next step in Syria, to get Europe on board

    Turkey’s next step in Syria, to get Europe on board
Recommended
39 truck death victims believed to be Chinese nationals

39 truck death victims believed to be Chinese nationals
Israels actions in Palestine should be prevented: Turkish FM

Israel's actions in Palestine should be prevented: Turkish FM
Divided over dictator, Spain to exhume Francos remains

Divided over dictator, Spain to exhume Franco's remains
Evo Morales alleges coup attempt as Bolivia opposition claims giant fraud

Evo Morales alleges coup attempt as Bolivia opposition claims 'giant fraud'
Russian forces conduct first patrol in northern Syria

Russian forces conduct first patrol in northern Syria

Greece does not let Turkey restore ‘even a single fountain’: Academic

Greece does not let Turkey restore ‘even a single fountain’: Academic
Trump lifts Turkey sanctions placed over Syria op

Trump lifts Turkey sanctions placed over Syria op

WORLD 39 truck death victims believed to be Chinese nationals

39 truck death victims believed to be Chinese nationals

The 39 people found dead in a refrigerated trailer in Essex were Chinese nationals, British media says
ECONOMY Turkeys Central Bank cuts interest rates

Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Oct. 24 cut its one-week repo rate by 250 basis points.
SPORTS NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irvings efforts

NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irving's efforts

Minnesota Timberwolves defeats Brooklyn Nets 127-126 in overtime