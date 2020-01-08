Hollywood stars’ Turkey tour continues in Ancient Ephesus

İZMİR
Academy award-winning actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas embarked on a world tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their marriage, having arrived in Istanbul on Jan. 3 following an Africa journey.

The couple, together with their children Dylan and Carys, came to Istanbul on a Turkish Airlines flight from Darussalam, the capital of Tanzania, and went to the hotel where they stayed until Jan. 8.

On Jan. 8, the Hollywood couple traveled to the Aegean province of İzmir’s Selçuk-Efes Airport on a private jet and started their tour in the ancient city of Ephesus.

During their visit to Ephesus, the most-visited archeological site in Turkey, retired archeologist Cengiz İçten guided the family.

Speaking to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency, İçten conveyed Douglas’ interest in archeology, saying he especially wanted to see the “Yamaç Evler” (“Terrace Houses” in English).

The ancient city was home to numerous magnificent structures, such as those in the region called Yamaç Evler, dwellings thought to have been inhabited by wealthy families.

İçten also said that Douglas found Ephesus more preserved when compared to Italy’s ancient Pompeii.

Ephesus, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was one of the seven churches of Asia that are cited in the Book of Revelation, and the Gospel of John may have been written in the ancient city.

The city, the library façade of which is particularly famous, was also the site of several 5th-century Christian councils.
The ruins of Ephesus are a favorite international and local tourist attraction.

