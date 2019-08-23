Historical artifacts seized in Turkey’s east

SİİRT

Some 22 historical artifacts have been seized in the southeastern province of Siirt, including eight archaic teardrop bottles, the governor’s office of Sivas, an eastern province, said on Aug. 22.

The anti-smuggling operation was launched by the provincial gendarmerie forces upon a notice, the governor’s office’s written statement said.

“During the domiciliary visit to the two suspects’ houses, a ring, a coin, a metal object, and a pendant with a gem was found,” the statement read.

A lion-figured statute, a frog-figured statute, eight unidentified objects and teardrop bottles were also found.

“The artifacts have been confiscated and necessary legal proceedings have been launched against the suspects,” the statement added.