Historical artifacts seized in Turkey’s east

  • August 23 2019 14:18:00

Historical artifacts seized in Turkey’s east

SİİRT
Historical artifacts seized in Turkey’s east

Some 22 historical artifacts have been seized in the southeastern province of Siirt, including eight archaic teardrop bottles, the governor’s office of Sivas, an eastern province, said on Aug. 22.

The anti-smuggling operation was launched by the provincial gendarmerie forces upon a notice, the governor’s office’s written statement said.

“During the domiciliary visit to the two suspects’ houses, a ring, a coin, a metal object, and a pendant with a gem was found,” the statement read.

A lion-figured statute, a frog-figured statute, eight unidentified objects and teardrop bottles were also found.

“The artifacts have been confiscated and necessary legal proceedings have been launched against the suspects,” the statement added.

Turkey, artifacts, smuggling

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will resolutely continue explorations in E Med: Erdoğan

    Turkey will resolutely continue explorations in E Med: Erdoğan

  2. Syrian regime attacks Turkish observation post in Idlib

    Syrian regime attacks Turkish observation post in Idlib

  3. Discovery takes Troy’s history back 600 years

    Discovery takes Troy’s history back 600 years

  4. Turks denied asylum should return to Turkey: Greek PM

    Turks denied asylum should return to Turkey: Greek PM

  5. Over 1.7 million vehicles used Istanbul-İzmir highway during Eid al-Adha: Minister

    Over 1.7 million vehicles used Istanbul-İzmir highway during Eid al-Adha: Minister
Recommended
Turkey should live in peace with neighbors: CHP leader

Turkey should live in peace with neighbors: CHP leader
Turkish official inspects abandoned Varosha in Cyprus

Turkish official inspects abandoned Varosha in Cyprus
3 terrorists neutralized in Turkeys east

3 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's east
Over 340,000 Syrians returned home from Turkey: Çavuşoğlu

Over 340,000 Syrians returned home from Turkey: Çavuşoğlu
President Erdoğan holds phone call with Russias Putin

President Erdoğan holds phone call with Russia's Putin
Indian couples drawn to Turkey to tie the knot

Indian couples drawn to Turkey to tie the knot
WORLD US and Russia blame each other for abandoning missile treaty

US and Russia blame each other for abandoning missile treaty

Russia and the United States blamed each other on Aug. 22 for abandoning a landmark arms control agreement on missiles, with Moscow warning of a new arms race and the Trump administration demanding details of a recent mysterious explosion that killed five Russian nuclear engineers.
ECONOMY Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey, which holds 4.6% of the global contractor market, continues to be the world's second-biggest contractor, according to a report by a U.S.-based magazine. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe eyes victory at Başakşehir

Fenerbahçe eyes victory at Başakşehir

Fenerbahçe wants to maintain its good start to the Spor Toto Super League season when it visits city rival Başakşehir on Aug. 24.