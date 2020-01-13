Hippies revisit iconic Istanbul pudding shop

  • January 13 2020 13:31:00

Hippies revisit iconic Istanbul pudding shop

ISTANBUL
Hippies revisit iconic Istanbul pudding shop

A well-known meeting and communication point for hippies during the 60s and 70s, Istanbul’s Lale Restaurant is becoming popular again among ex-hippies who visit the place decades later, sometimes to return borrowed items back.

“Hippies used to sleep on the street or at the nearby park. We were giving directions to them for a city tour. We were giving food for free and they were sending money 5 or 10 years later,” restaurant owner Namık Çolpan told daily Milliyet.

“When the Vietnam War ended, they all had professions. Hippies, who called themselves flower children, and members of the 68 generation didn’t hanker for money. We always received kindness from them,” he added.

Opened in 1957 by the Çolpan family, the restaurant on the hippie trail extending from western countries to Nepal through Afghanistan or Iran was better known as “the pudding shop” of Istanbul.

Pilgrims traveling east, often driving old cars or Volkswagen vans, would stop at this restaurant to meet new acquaintances and find other travelers with whom to share expenses and experiences. It was also a departure point for buses to the Iranian capital Tehran or the Afghan capital Kabul.

Namık Çolpan and his brother İdris put up a bulletin board to handle all the messages from people offering or hitching rides to Europe or the Far East. Travelers were using the telephone cabin of the shop to communicate with their loved ones in their home countries.

Nowadays, they often host those old customers, who this time opt for mobile phones to put photos on social media instead of taking pictures with photographic film cameras.

“A German hippie had stolen a salt cellar from us, because they were sleeping rough and eating cucumbers and tomatoes all the time. When he came back in 1993 as a businessman, ‘I needed the salt cellar at that time, now I brought it back to say thank you,’ he said. They used to see Lale Restaurant as their home,” said Namık Çolpan.

Hippies revisit iconic Istanbul pudding shop

He says that he is still in touch with his old friends, who have embraced peace, calmness, music and dance.

The social media accounts of Lale Restaurant “pudding shop” includes many photos of old hippies revisiting the place decades later, often with comments such as “Jurgen Berger was here at 1973,” or “Dieter Maegdefrau from Australia was here in 1965 and back again in 2013.”

Hippies revisit iconic Istanbul pudding shop

The most famous customer of the restaurant was Bill Clinton, who visited here as a hippie in the 1970s and as the U.S. president in 1999, according to Çolpan.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Meeting for Libya peace starts in Moscow

    Meeting for Libya peace starts in Moscow

  2. Turkey’s water supply to TRNC suffers disruption

    Turkey’s water supply to TRNC suffers disruption

  3. Main opposition asks parliament to investigate FETÖ’s political establishment

    Main opposition asks parliament to investigate FETÖ’s political establishment

  4. Will Turkey still deploy troops to Libya after truce?

    Will Turkey still deploy troops to Libya after truce?

  5. Erdoğan receives Libya's al-Sarraj as ceasefire prevails in Libya

    Erdoğan receives Libya's al-Sarraj as ceasefire prevails in Libya
Recommended
Ancient gymnasium to become open-air museum in Turkey’s İzmir

Ancient gymnasium to become open-air museum in Turkey’s İzmir
Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire

Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire
1917 marches to box-office victory in N America

'1917' marches to box-office victory in N America  
Zambujo to take Istanbul stage

Zambujo to take Istanbul stage
Koalas, wallabies endangered by Australia bushfires ecological disaster

Koalas, wallabies endangered by Australia bushfires 'ecological disaster'
On the Dragon’s Back: Mount Erciyes

On the Dragon’s Back: Mount Erciyes
WORLD Iran denies shooting at protesters amid fury over downing of plane

Iran denies shooting at protesters amid fury over downing of plane

Iran's police said on Jan. 13 officers had not fired at protesters demonstrating over Tehran's admission that it shot down a passenger plane, as video on social media recorded gunshots and pools of blood.
ECONOMY Current account posts $518 mln deficit in November

Current account posts $518 mln deficit in November

Turkey’s current account balance saw a deficit of $518 million in November 2019, official figures revealed on Jan. 13.
SPORTS Turkish women’s volleyball team grabs ticket to Tokyo

Turkish women’s volleyball team grabs ticket to Tokyo

Turkey snatched a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after winning the women’s CEV European continental qualifier.