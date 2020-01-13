Hen egg production up in November

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's hen egg production increased by 1.2 percent to 1.69 billion units in November 2019 on a yearly basis, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) revealed on Jan. 13.

The hen egg production increased by 1.3 percent to reach 18.15 billion units during the first 11 months of 2019, TÜİK data showed.

The number of slaughtered chicken (95,013 units) and chicken meat production (168,007 tons) dropped by 5.4 percent and 3.7 percent year-on-year in November.

In November, turkey meat production rose by 7.2 percent to reach 5,310 tons.

The country produced over 2 million tons of chicken and turkey meat, during the first 11 months of 2019.

Poultry exports reach over $800 million

Turkey's egg exports totaled $271 million in the January-October period, while exports of meat from poultry animals reached $538.4 million.

The country's total poultry exports -- egg and meat -- were $809.4 million in the 11-month period.

In 2018, Turkey's chicken and turkey meat production totaled 2.85 million tons while the country produced 19.6 billion hen eggs with an annual hike of nearly 2 percent.