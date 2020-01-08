Heavy rain kills two people in southern Turkey

  January 08 2020

MERSİN-Anadolu Agency
As heavy rain has swept southern Turkey, at least two people were killed in rain-related incidents on Jan. 7.

In the southern Mersin province, the downpour caused a landslide, which destroyed the shelter of the six-member family, according to local sources.

Five of them survived the incident, while 62-year-old İbrahim Önel got stuck under the wreckage and later found dead.

Separately, one person was killed in a road accident when the car of the victim slid into a water-filled culvert after losing control of the steering wheel.

Mersin Governor Ali Ihsan Su said a crisis desk was established to respond to the emergency cases, adding that no emergency response is needed currently.

Mersin received 100-160 kilograms per square meter of precipitation, the governor said, citing the meteorological sources.

