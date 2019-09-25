Hearing aid provided for 7-year-old Afghan kid

  • September 25 2019 11:33:51

Hearing aid provided for 7-year-old Afghan kid

AĞRI
Hearing aid provided for 7-year-old Afghan kid

Turkish Red Crescent helped a 7-year-old deaf-mute Afghan child to regain her ability after she lost hearing during an explosion near her house.

Bibi Zainab Sadad, the elder daughter of 35-year-old engineer Seyed Obeydullah Sadad and 25-year-old mathematics teacher Toba Sadad, was just one year old when she profoundly lost her hearing due to an explosion near their house in capital Kabul in Afghanistan.

Thousands of people have lost their lives in the raging Afghan conflict in the past 18 years as it forced millions to flee their homes, leaving thousands injured.

After exhausting all solutions in their war-torn country, the Sadad family left everything behind and began a long and weary journey to Turkey.

“We came here because there is a shortage of doctors and hospitals in Afghanistan,” father Seyed said.

Traveling for days on foot, they reached Turkey’s eastern Ağrı province over Iran. They have been living in Ağrı for a year now.

“When my daughter was born, there were bombs exploding everywhere. After one of those explosions, blood started to come out of my daughter’s ears and she could not speak or hear after that,” Seyed told Anadolu Agency.

He said their daughter started to hear again with the hearing aid she received from the Turkish Red Crescent.

“When she put the hearing aid in her ear, her reaction was worth to see,” said Orhan Tatlı, the Ağrı head of Turkish Red Crescent.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crysis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly

    Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crysis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly

  2. 4.6-magnitude earthquake triggers fear among Istanbul residents

    4.6-magnitude earthquake triggers fear among Istanbul residents

  3. IMF meeting with Turkey’s opposition stirs debate

    IMF meeting with Turkey’s opposition stirs debate

  4. British tourists leave Turkey as Thomas Cook collapses

    British tourists leave Turkey as Thomas Cook collapses

  5. IMF saga continues to shake Turkish politics

    IMF saga continues to shake Turkish politics
Recommended
Russia, Iran, Turkey will facilitate first session of Syrian constitutional committee

Russia, Iran, Turkey will facilitate first session of Syrian constitutional committee
UN chief to visit Turkey for mediation conference

UN chief to visit Turkey for mediation conference

Turkeys presidential spokesperson, US envoy discuss Syria

Turkey's presidential spokesperson, US envoy discuss Syria
Turkey ‘most affected’ if Idlib crisis worsens: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey ‘most affected’ if Idlib crisis worsens: FM Çavuşoğlu
Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crysis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly

Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crysis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly
US to present proposals to boost trade with Turkey

US to present proposals to boost trade with Turkey
WORLD UK MPs return after bombshell court ruling

UK MPs return after bombshell court ruling

British MPs return to parliament on Sept. 25 following a momentous Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was unlawful.  
ECONOMY Turkey attracts some $5.4B intl investment in Jan-July

Turkey attracts some $5.4B int'l investment in Jan-July

Turkey attracted $5.42 billion in net international direct investment from January to July this year, the Industry and Technology Ministry announced on Sept. 24.
SPORTS Turkish minor defies Girls cant play football cliche

Turkish minor defies 'Girls can't play football' cliche

A Turkish minor has defied the 'Girls can't play football' cliche, playing in the French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) academy in Turkey.