HDP calls for early poll

ANKARA

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) called on Nov. 20 for an early election but ruled out withdrawing from parliament to protest the government’s dismissal of dozens of its mayors who were elected earlier in March elections.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), were “stealing the will of the people” by appointing trustees, said the HDP in a statement released after a meeting.

“We say ‘early election’ for the people of Turkey to be rid of the AKP-MHP authority. This is a call for confrontation. We’re saying bring it on,” the party said.

“We call on all of the opposition to unite around this request for an early election and to take action,” it said, also appealing for a campaign of civil disobedience.

The party discussed withdrawing from parliament after several party members had called for the HDP to withdraw from the national parliament or from local assemblies which the party still holds.

The HDP said it had paid “heavy prices” to achieve gains and “will not withdraw from any area of struggle.”

The Turkish government has removed 24 mayors of the HDP since August, mainly due to alleged links to terrorism, and appointed replacements to run their municipalities.