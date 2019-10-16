Halkbank rejects US claims over Iran sanctions

  • October 16 2019 15:46:20

Halkbank rejects US claims over Iran sanctions

ANKARA/NEW YORK
Halkbank rejects US claims over Iran sanctions

Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank has denied any wrongdoing after U.S. prosecutors charged the lender with partaking in a scheme to evade U.S sanctions on Iran.

The six-count indictment against the bank includes conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

U.S. federal prosecutors filed charges on Oct. 15 against Halkbank in a Manhattan federal court.

Hakan Atilla, the former deputy director-general at the Turkish state lender, was sentenced in May 2018 in New York for violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

In July this year, he was released from a federal prison.

“The indictment appears largely to repeat allegations used during the Atilla trial, retrying the same attacks against the bank,” the state lender said in a statement yesterday issued to Borsa Istanbul, noting that these charges were filed while Atilla’s appeal is still underway.

In the statement, the bank outright rejected claims that it was engaged in any secondary U.S. sanctions violations.

“Furthermore, since the bank does not have any branches or employees based in the United States, it falls outside the Department of Justice’s jurisdiction. Therefore, the decision to indict is an unprecedented legal overreach,” Halkbank said.

The bank added that the U.S Attorney’s Office failed to adequately consider the information Halkbank provided which included a substantial amount of highly relevant evidence pertaining to the allegations.

“These were filed as part of the sanctions introduced against our country by the U.S. government in response to Operation Peace Spring, heroically launched by the Turkish Army to secure our borders and establish peace in the region,” the statement added.

The bank said it will exert all legitimate rights against this unwarranted case under international law.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Syrian regime entering Manbij not negative if YPG eliminated: Erdoğan

    Syrian regime entering Manbij not negative if YPG eliminated: Erdoğan

  2. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  3. Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

    Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

  4. Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

    Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

  5. Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

    Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone
Recommended
Top US officials visit Ankara seeking a ceasefire in northern Syria

Top US officials visit Ankara seeking a ceasefire in northern Syria
Russia recognizes Turkeys right to secure its borders: Lavrov

Russia recognizes Turkey's right to secure its borders: Lavrov
Galata Tower turns pink for breast cancer

Galata Tower turns pink for breast cancer
Activists urge Kirazlı mining licenses be revoked

Activists urge Kirazlı mining licenses be revoked
Turks of Greek Dodecanese face strong assimilation

'Turks of Greek Dodecanese face strong assimilation'
Court ends power plant dispute in Munzur Valley

Court ends power plant dispute in Munzur Valley
WORLD Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

British and European Union officials resumed talks to clinch a Brexit deal on Oct. 15 just a few hours after late-night negotiations wound up, but it was far from clear they would reach an agreement before a leaders’ summit on Oct. 16.

ECONOMY Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

World should prevent food loss for sustainable food access, says head of food, drink industry association
SPORTS Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain qualified to UEFA EURO 2020 finals with last-minute draw with Sweden, while Switzerland boosted hopes after beating group leader Ireland. 