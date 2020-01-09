Haftar militias bombard Tripolis's Souq Al Jum'aa district

  • January 09 2020 09:55:00

Haftar militias bombard Tripolis's Souq Al Jum'aa district

TRIPOLI
Haftar militias bombard Tripoliss Souq Al Jumaa district

Militias loyal to East Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar launched artillery and missile strikes in the capital Tripoli's Souq Al Jum'aa district early on Jan. 9.

Since early evening, a number of strong explosions have been heard in the area, which is close to Tripoli's only civilian airport, Mitiga.

Witnesses said Souq Al Jum'aa was hit with many missiles, but there have been no statements issued on whether there are casualties.

Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) meanwhile announced the expansion of a no-fly zone to include Mitiga Airport.

"The LNA General Staff declared the expansion of the previously established no-fly zone in Tripoli, which includes the airport of Mitiga starting from 5:00 p.m. on [Jan. 8] (15:00 GMT)," LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Al-Mismari warned airlines to respect the boundaries of the no-fly zone and not to put their planes at risk of being destroyed.

In April, Haftar's forces launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli from the internationally recognized government.

Haftar announced on Dec. 12 that he had ordered his militants to launch a "decisive battle" to capture the city.

According to the U.N., more than 1,000 people have been killed and at least 5,000 injured since the start of the operation.

Italy urges Haftar to end Libya offensive

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Jan. 8 urged Haftar to stop his offensive in Libya, as EU leaders upped diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis.    

Conte warned of "the risks to the stability of the entire region" and "called for the military option to be abandoned", the government said in a statement following the meeting with Haftar in Rome.

He insisted the only sustainable solution was a political one, echoing the sentiment in Brussels, where EU chiefs met with Haftar's rival, the head of the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj.    

Haftar's forces -- who have support from the UAE, Egypt, and Russia -- have seized control of the coastal city of Sirte as part of his drive to take Tripoli and oust the GNA.    

EU leaders met al-Sarraj on Jan. 8 as they scramble to contain the escalating crisis there, with Germany warning the country could deteriorate into a "second Syria".  

Haftar's forces say key coastal city captured
Haftars forces say key coastal city captured

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell cautioned that Libya was facing a "watershed point", while German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the country could deteriorate into a "second Syria".    

"We want to prevent Libya from becoming the scene of a proxy war or Libya becoming a second Syria," Maas and EU Council President Charles Michel told reporters.

The EU pledged to "step up efforts towards a peaceful and political solution" in a statement released afterwards, hoping the so-called Berlin process -- U.N.-sponsored talks planned for the German capital -- can offer a way out.    

Maas, who a day earlier took part in emergency talks on Libya with his French, British and Italian counterparts, said Sarraj had given his full support to the Berlin process and pledged to "push ahead with what is to be agreed there -- both a ceasefire and an arms embargo with the neighbouring states, but also above all the political process under the aegis of the United Nations."     

No date has been fixed for the Berlin conference, but Maas suggested it could happen in the coming weeks.    

Borrell, who on Jan. 8 condemned Turkey for "interference" in the Libya conflict, earlier in the day warned that the situation in Libya was becoming increasingly perilous.    

Michel is due in Turkey this weekend for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while Borrell plans to meet other Libyan leaders including Haftar in search of a breakthrough.    

EU's Michel due in Istanbul to meet Turkish president
EUs Michel due in Istanbul to meet Turkish president

Ankara says it has sent 35 Turkish troops who are carrying out training and coordination tasks to support the GNA, insisting they will not take part in any fighting.    

Libya has been plunged into chaos since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that killed longstanding dictator Muammar Gaddafi and is now divided between the U.N.-backed GNA and Haftar's authorities.

Tensions escalated last year when Haftar launched an offensive to capture Tripoli and the conflict is complicated by the involvement of outside forces including the UAE and by Russian mercenaries backing the strongman -- though Moscow denies playing a role.     

The EU is keen to stop the conflict spiralling out of control, fearing that terror groups such as the ISIL could exploit the instability to launch attacks and concerned the turmoil could lead to more migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean.     

Elsewhere, Libya was on the agenda as Russian President Vladimir Putin joined Erdoğan in calling for a ceasefire in Libya from midnight on Jan. 12 as they met in Istanbul.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

    Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

  2. Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

    Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

  3. Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

    Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

  4. Hollywood stars’ Turkey tour continues in Ancient Ephesus

    Hollywood stars’ Turkey tour continues in Ancient Ephesus

  5. Turkish jet firm met Japan ambassador to offer help with Ghosn

    Turkish jet firm met Japan ambassador to offer help with Ghosn
Recommended
Turkey-Libya deals ‘void’: Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus

Turkey-Libya deals ‘void’: Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus
WHO says new virus may have caused China pneumonia outbreak

WHO says new virus may have caused China pneumonia outbreak
Interim govt to probe nearly 600 ex-officials in Bolivia

Interim gov't to probe nearly 600 ex-officials in Bolivia
McConnell, Pelosi stand firm as impeachment remains frozen

McConnell, Pelosi stand firm as impeachment remains frozen
Australians on SE coast urged to flee as fire risk escalates

Australians on SE coast urged to flee as fire risk escalates
Canadas PM mourns victims of plane crash in Iran

Canada's PM mourns victims of plane crash in Iran
WORLD Turkey-Libya deals ‘void’: Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus

Turkey-Libya deals ‘void’: Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus

France, Greece, Egypt and Greek Cyprus on Jan. 8 declared “null and void” agreements between Ankara and Libya assigning Turkey rights over a vast area of the eastern Mediterranean.
ECONOMY Oil prices down with lost gains after Trumps comments

Oil prices down with lost gains after Trump's comments

Crude oil prices were down on Jan. 8 having lost gains recorded in the previous sessions after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments to calm tensions in the Middle East.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe seek second consecutive win

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe seek second consecutive win

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko on Jan. 9 will take on Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in a Round 18 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.