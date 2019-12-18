Hackers steal records on 15M Canadians, demand ransom

  • December 18 2019 09:34:04

Hackers steal records on 15M Canadians, demand ransom

TRENTON-Anadolu Agency
Hackers steal records on 15M Canadians, demand ransom

The names, addresses, passwords and healthcare records of around 15 million Canadians may have been breached in a cyberattack on LifeLabs, the country's largest independent healthcare clinic, the company said on Dec. 18.

That is about 40 percent of the population of Canada, and most of the clients affected live in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.

The hackers demanded a ransom, and LifeLabs said it is working to get back the stolen information by making a payment.

“There is information relating to approximately 15 million customers on the computer systems that were potentially accessed in this breach,” LifeLabs president Charles Brown said in an open letter posted on the company's website.

“I am deeply concerned about this matter,” said Michael McEvoy, the privacy commissioner of British Columbia, in a news release.

“The breach of sensitive personal health information can be devastating to those who are affected.”

Through a system of laboratories across the country, LifeLabs conducts about 112 million blood tests a year.

In the open letter, Brown apologized for the breach and listed the steps LifeLabs has instituted to correct the situation.

They include hiring “world-class cybersecurity experts to isolate and secure the affected systems” and “further strengthening our systems to deter future incidents.”

Brown said the company will also offer “security protection services.”

“Any customer who is concerned about this incident can receive one free year of protection that includes dark web (cyber) monitoring and identity theft insurance,” he said in the letter.

While news of the breach was just made public by the company on Dec. 18, it is believed the attack took place on Nov. 1.

MOST POPULAR

  1. No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

    No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey slams US 'menacing tone' over F-35 program

    Turkey slams US 'menacing tone' over F-35 program

  3. Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000

    Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000

  4. İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links

    İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links

  5. CHP rules out sanctions, threats on Turkey-US ties

    CHP rules out sanctions, threats on Turkey-US ties
Recommended
Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan discuss Syrians return

Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan discuss Syrians' return
Putin, Macron discuss Libya, Syria

Putin, Macron discuss Libya, Syria
US daily blasts sickening expansion of Uighur gulags

US daily blasts 'sickening' expansion of Uighur gulags
Germany to intensify fight against far-right extremism

Germany to intensify fight against far-right extremism
More equitable refugee response needed: UN chief

'More equitable' refugee response needed: UN chief

US sanctions wont last: Irans Rouhani

US sanctions won't last: Iran's Rouhani
WORLD Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan discuss Syrians return

Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan discuss Syrians' return

Turkish foreign minister on Dec. 17 discussed the voluntary return of Syrians with his counterparts from Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan.
ECONOMY Crude steel production at 31M tons in January-November

Crude steel production at 31M tons in January-November

Turkey's crude steel output was 30.9 million tons in January-November, a trade association said on Dec. 17.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes secure EuroLeague lead: 74-68

Anadolu Efes secure EuroLeague lead: 74-68

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes maintained their lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague over 74-68 win against Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania.