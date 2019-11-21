Hacettepe rises in top 300 medical schools list

  • November 21 2019 15:10:24

Hacettepe rises in top 300 medical schools list

ISTANBUL – Esra Ülkar
Hacettepe University’s Faculty of Medicine in the capital Ankara has been included in the Times Higher Education’s top 300 university rankings of 2020.

The faculty rose to the 401-500 ranking group in 2018, and to the 301-400 group last year, Hacettepe University Rector Haluk Özen recalled. “It is not a success of one day’s work, but of 52 years,” he said.

The medical schools of Istanbul University, the oldest higher educational institution of the country, and Koç University, a reputable private foundation university, were also given places in the top 500 by the Times Higher Education rating institution.

Mahmut Ak, rector of Istanbul University, said that the ranking was an outcome of the historical background, importance given to knowledge generation, efficiency in technology usage and the high-quality of the faculty members.

In the field of psychology, Koç University ranked in the first 201-250 group of the 494 schools, whereas the Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) took a place in the 301-400 group.

Meanwhile, 25 Turkish universities entered the top 1,054 in the field of physics.

