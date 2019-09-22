Güriş’s Ukraine power plant comes online

ODESSA - Anadolu Agency

Turkish Güriş Holding’s 55-million-euro (around $61 million) Ovid wind power plant with 32.4 megawatts of capacity has come online, marking the first energy investment by a Turkish company in Turkey.

Turkish and Ukrainian officials from private sector representatives attend the inauguration of the power plant which was developed in the Ovidiopol district.

The power plant will generate 118 million kilowatts hour electricity annually and provide power to around 32,000 homes.

Electricity produced at the power plant will be sold to Ukraine’s state electricity for 10 years.

Güriş targets to increase its installed capacity in Ukraine to 220 megawatts with new investments.

“We are in talks to build two solar power plants in Ukraine with 10 megawatts and 19 megawatts of capacity,” said Cem Özkök, deputy general manager at Güriş Holding.

The company also plans to build a 25-megawatt wind power plant in Belarus and is about to complete the construction of another 30-megawatt wind power plant in Albania, Özkük added.