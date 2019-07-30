Greek PM seeks 'brave restart' of relations with Turkey

  • July 30 2019 09:36:11

Greek PM seeks 'brave restart' of relations with Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Greek PM seeks brave restart of relations with Turkey

The Greek prime minister said on July 29 that he seeks a "brave restart" of bilateral relations with Turkey.

"My goal is to find ways for a brave restart in Greek-Turkish relations," Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters during his visit to Greek Cypriot administration, according to Greek media.

However, Mitsotakis said moves toward this goal have to be made step by step and there is need for time and building of trust, newspaper To Vima reported.

Greece's newly elected Prime Minister Mitsotakis is paying a two-day working visit to the Greek Cypriot administration, his first visit abroad after assuming the office in Greece.

Turkey, Greece, Mitsotakis, Cyprus

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey expects US to end its support to PKK/YPG

    Turkey expects US to end its support to PKK/YPG

  2. Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premier's statements

    Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premier's statements

  3. Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

    Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

  4. Veterinarians urge establishment of animal shelters

    Veterinarians urge establishment of animal shelters

  5. Greek PM seeks 'brave restart' of relations with Turkey

    Greek PM seeks 'brave restart' of relations with Turkey
Recommended
Turkey voices sorrow over deadly Pakistan plane crash

Turkey voices sorrow over deadly Pakistan plane crash
Construction around Lake Salda not allowed: Minister

Construction around Lake Salda not allowed: Minister
Turkey has alternatives, energy minister says, amid sanctions threats from EU

Turkey has alternatives, energy minister says, amid sanctions threats from EU
Collection of plastic waste can enrich Turkey: Expert

Collection of plastic waste can enrich Turkey: Expert
S-400 anti-air missile system no problem for NATO: Çavuşoğlu

S-400 anti-air missile system no problem for NATO: Çavuşoğlu
Two Turkish beaches awarded blue flag tag

Two Turkish beaches awarded blue flag tag
Turkish jets neutralize 5 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
WORLD Officials say 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated

Officials say 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated

At least 57 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organized crime groups in the Altamira prison in northern Brazil on July 29 with 16 of the victims being decapitated, according to prison officials.
ECONOMY Turkey to see lower interest rates: Finance minister

Turkey to see lower interest rates: Finance minister

Turkey will see a downward trend in interest rates in the coming days, the country's finance and treasury minister said on July 30.
SPORTS Australia aims to pour cold water on Englands summer

Australia aims to pour cold water on England's summer

England is still basking in the glow of an epic World Cup triumph but if anything can throw cold water over its memorable summer it would be a first home Ashes series loss to Australia for 18 years.