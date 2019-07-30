Greek PM seeks 'brave restart' of relations with Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The Greek prime minister said on July 29 that he seeks a "brave restart" of bilateral relations with Turkey.

"My goal is to find ways for a brave restart in Greek-Turkish relations," Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters during his visit to Greek Cypriot administration, according to Greek media.

However, Mitsotakis said moves toward this goal have to be made step by step and there is need for time and building of trust, newspaper To Vima reported.

Greece's newly elected Prime Minister Mitsotakis is paying a two-day working visit to the Greek Cypriot administration, his first visit abroad after assuming the office in Greece.