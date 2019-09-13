Graduates of Maarif schools prefer Turkish universities

Turkey’s Maarif Foundation, a public education body abroad, encourages its graduates across the world to attend universities in Turkey.

The Turkish government set up the Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF), soon after the 2016 failed coup attempt widely believed to have been orchestrated by FETÖ, with an aim to administer overseas schools linked to the outlawed group.

The foundation has also established schools and education centers in different continents for three years.

Currently, 300 students who graduated from Maarif schools, are studying at universities in Turkey.

This year, some 500 students from Northern Macedonia, Albania, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Mali, Guinea, Mauritania, Sudan, Chad, Somalia, Gabon, Cameroon, Niger, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast preferred Turkey to attend the university.

The education foundation which signed a cooperation protocol with 42 Turkish universities also hosted Foreign Student Exams (YOS) -- organized by some Turkish universities in order to accept international students -- in various countries.

