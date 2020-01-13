Gov’t submits law proposal on urbanization and zoning to parliament

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has submitted to parliament a law proposal that will bring radical changes in urbanization and zoning.

Illegal structures will be demolished, penalties will be increased, and “annotations” will be issued at deed registration offices, the party’s deputy chair, Mehmet Muş, told reporters on Jan. 13.

The new law will limit buildings to be constructed in new zones to five stories. The limit for the current residential zones will be determined by the municipalities based on the average height of the buildings in the area.

“Our goal is better urbanization and transfer of value increase derived from urbanization to the public,” he said.

According to the proposal, the illegal building penalty will change according to the value of the land. The penalty will vary according to the land value, Muş said.

“A penalty in Bayburt could be 15,000 Turkish Liras, but amount to 1,361,000 liras in the Maslak district of Istanbul,” he said.

“It will be obligatory to annotate the title deed for the constructions made illegal or as additions out of the license. If a building is constructed exceeding the space allowed for it or construction is done illegally, the deed will be annotated. When a citizen buys a dwelling, he will see in the deed if there is a contradiction in the construction,” he stated.

Municipalities will not be able to change the parcel-based zoning plan, according to the proposal, which also prohibits allowing any new pier on the coast.

Zoning reconciliation applicants will be allowed to strengthen their constructions. If there is an increase in value due to zoning changes, all revenue generated after the change will be transferred to the public body.

“If an illegal construction has emerged, it will be destroyed and the fine will be increased. This is fairer. Sanctions on illegal constructions in valuable zones will be much heavier. In case of a detection of unlicensed or illegal buildings, a copy of the report will be sent to the Environment and Urbanization Ministry. Illegal parts will be requested by the citizen to be corrected,” he said.