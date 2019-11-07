Gov’t aims to bring down social media usage among youth

  • November 07 2019 11:38:00

Gov’t aims to bring down social media usage among youth

Meltem Özgenç – ANKARA
Gov’t aims to bring down social media usage among youth

Officials aim to bring down social media usage among youth by 8 percent by the year 2023, according to an action plan initiated by the Healthy Ministry.

The action plan named “National Strategy Document and Action Plan in Fight Against Behavioral Addictions” says that the authorities will conduct an analysis looking into the time spent by the youth aged 14-19 on the internet.

The authorities will later inform the youth about the “effective and conscious-use” of technology at schools, youth centers and youth camps.

The action plan says that the owners of internet cafes will be obliged to put warning messages about the “correct use” of information technologies in their enterprises.

Also, they will be obliged to put information of the relevant government authorities in case their users are being exposed to threats and sexual abuse on the internet.

The authorities will hold trainings to inform the youth and their families about the issues of identity theft and protection of private life on the internet.

The action plan also calls for the inspections to increase regarding gambling activities so that children cannot easily access them.

MOST POPULAR

  1. China Railway Express crosses Europe via Marmaray

    China Railway Express crosses Europe via Marmaray

  2. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  3. YPG attacking Syria safe zone: Ankara

    YPG attacking Syria safe zone: Ankara

  4. Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

    Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

  5. ‘Don’t let it out of this room’

    ‘Don’t let it out of this room’
Recommended
Flamingo colony lands on Istanbul lake

Flamingo colony lands on Istanbul lake
Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football
781,000 foreign children enrolled in Turkish schools: Minister

781,000 foreign children enrolled in Turkish schools: Minister
Turkey slams Israels approval of settler homes

Turkey slams Israel's approval of settler homes
Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13
Turkey’s ship Fatih to begin drilling in new location soon, says energy minister

Turkey’s ship Fatih to begin drilling in new location soon, says energy minister
WORLD Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader

Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader

Malaysia detains the deputy leader of Cambodia’s banned opposition party, Mu Sochua.

ECONOMY Toyota unveils $1.8 billion share buyback after strong second-quarter profits

Toyota unveils $1.8 billion share buyback after strong second-quarter profits

Toyota unveils $1.8 billion share buyback after reporting a more-than-expected quarterly profit on better global sales
SPORTS Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

Galatasaray eliminated from Champions League after being hammered at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.