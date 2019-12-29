Government's election ally backs intended troop deployment in Libya

  • December 29 2019 11:43:51

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish nationalist party announced Dec. 28 its support for the possible military deployment in Libya.

On Dec. 26, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a motion on military support for Libya will be submitted to the Turkish parliament when it opens after recess.

"… it is good for everyone to know that we will vote in favor on the motion with 49 deputies of us," Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), said in a statement.

Next week, the Turkish parliament will convene for an extraordinary session to discuss the Libya motion.

Bahçeli stressed that it is crucial to stop Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who leads forces opposed to the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya as he puts the security of the region at risk with the support of "imperialists" and "tyrants".

On Nov. 27, Ankara and Tripoli's UN-recognized Government of National Accord signed two separate agreements, one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean. 

Regional security important for Turkey's security

"It is an inevitable need to prevent geopolitical risks and threats targeting Turkey in the right time," Bahçeli stressed, adding that all measures should be taken for Turkey's peace and security.

If Libya, Syria and Iraq are in safe, then Turkey will be in safe, he added.

Remaining insensitive to the problems of neighboring countries will lead to negative results and deep trouble, Bahçeli said.

Separately, the political party leader hailed the Turkey's initiative for the first indigenous car, the prototype of which was unveiled on Dec. 27.

“Everyone should be ready for the miracles of the crazy Turks," he said.

The full-electric car was created by Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG), a conglomerate of industrial giants, in 18 months.

The car will have two options -- 200 and 400 horsepower -- with the 300 and 500 km range capacity and level 3 automation in 2022, the scheduled time for its production.

