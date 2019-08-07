Gold mining activities not located on Mount Ida, says ruling AKP spokesperson

  • August 07 2019 16:07:15

Gold mining activities not located on Mount Ida, says ruling AKP spokesperson

ANKARA
Gold mining activities not located on Mount Ida, says ruling AKP spokesperson

The ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) spokesperson has refuted reports that gold mining activities which has come under fire were taking place on Mount Ida – or Kaz Mountains – in the northwestern province of Çanakkale, saying they were actually being carried out 40 kilometers from the mountains.

“We are very sensitive about environmental issues in Turkey, including Mount Ida. One of the things we are proud of is the reforestation activities that have been carried out during our government’s rule,” Ömer Çelik said in a press conference on Aug. 7.

Gold mining activities on Mount Ida and the reported deforestation of tens of thousands of trees drew nationwide outcry over what activists call the “massacre of nature.”

“It is an obvious lie that the mentioned mine is in Mount Ida. There is a 40-kilometer distance [between the mine and the mountain]. The [mine] is not in Mount Ida,” he said.

Çelik added that the trees cut down in the area for mining activities were compensated by saplings planted in the same numbers.

But activists say the firm overseeing the gold mining activities cut down four times the number of trees than it declared in an environmental impact report.

Çelik said 14,000 saplings were planted in return for 13,000 trees cut down.

“We will not allow anything breaching the environmental impact assessment report to happen,” he said. “Just this year, more than 2.5 million saplings have been planted in Çanakkale.”

Alamos Gold Inc., the Canadian company which has been carrying out the mining, is liable for reforestation, as part of the contract, after its activities conclude, Çelik added.

“According to the contract of [Alamos Gold Inc.], reforestation works will be carried out once the [mining] activities are concluded,” added.

The AKP spokesperson also stressed that necessary permissions to carry out such activities were granted in 2001, before the ruling party came to power.

Çelik also underlined that “it is out of question” that the company is searching for gold with cyanide. Many experts support this, he said.

Measures will be taken for cyanide: Alamos CEO

Cyanide will be used during extraction, and necessary precautions are being taken to prevent any leakage, John McCluskey, the chief executive of Alamos Gold, told Reuters on Aug. 6.

“Not only do we make that impossible, if we didn’t make that impossible we shouldn’t even start because by the time you’ve added the cyanide to the process it’s because there is gold there. And if you lose the cyanide, you lose the gold,” he said.

“We have one impervious membrane and underneath that is another impervious membrane. In between the two layers, we have a leak detection system,” he added.

Regarding the cutting down of trees that stirred outrage nationwide, McClusky said reforestation will be done by the company whose money has already been paid.

“We’ve already paid for it. What you have to appreciate is that as part of the forestry permit, we have paid about $5 million for those permits. A big component of that fee is to pay for reforestation,” he said.

“In six-and-a-half years, the whole focus of this area will be to replant. And in a decade, maybe a bit more than that, it will look like a forest again,” he added.

Turkey, kaz mountains, Alamos Gold Inc.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Defense firm unveils Turkey's 1st flying car prototype

    Defense firm unveils Turkey's 1st flying car prototype

  2. Turkish president vows operation in northern Syria will be ‘very soon’

    Turkish president vows operation in northern Syria will be ‘very soon’

  3. Visa-free travel starts between Turkey, Russia

    Visa-free travel starts between Turkey, Russia

  4. Asia becoming center of power, says foreign minister

    Asia becoming center of power, says foreign minister

  5. Thousands march against planned gold mine in Kaz Mountains

    Thousands march against planned gold mine in Kaz Mountains
Recommended
Some 2,000 families in Black Sea region will be relocated due to climate change

Some 2,000 families in Black Sea region will be relocated due to climate change
Turkish drill activity in East Med to enhance this month

Turkish drill activity in East Med to enhance this month
Hit roads before Aug. 9-10 for Eid: Analysis

Hit roads before Aug. 9-10 for Eid: Analysis
Animal bazaars waiting for retirement pension bonus for boom in sales

Animal bazaars waiting for retirement pension bonus for boom in sales
Turkey signs UN mediation agreement

Turkey signs UN mediation agreement
US ‘closer’ to Turkey’s view on Syria safe zone: Defense Minister

US ‘closer’ to Turkey’s view on Syria safe zone: Defense Minister
WORLD Hong Kong facing worst crisis since handover: senior China official

Hong Kong facing worst crisis since handover: senior China official

Hong Kong is facing its worst crisis since it returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, the head of China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office said on Aug. 7, as more protests were set to rock the Asian financial hub.
ECONOMY Machinery exports exceed $10B in past 7 months

Machinery exports exceed $10B in past 7 months

Turkey's machinery exports have reached $10.3 billion in the first seven months of 2019, the Machinery Exporters' Association (MAIB) said on Aug. 7.
SPORTS Man City, Liverpool ready for heavyweight Premier League battle

Man City, Liverpool ready for heavyweight Premier League battle

Manchester City has Premier League immortality in its sights as it starts its title defense this weekend, but Liverpool's burning desire to get its hands on the trophy will fuel a heavyweight battle for supremacy.