Gold miners target 45 tons of production

  • January 27 2020 15:50:54

Gold miners target 45 tons of production

ANKARA
Gold miners target 45 tons of production

Turkey’s mining industry targets to produce a record 45 tons of gold this year, Hasan Yücel, the head of Turkish Gold Miners Association (AMD), has said.

“There are potential reserves of 6,500 tons from which 1,100 tons has been extracted,” Yücel told state-run Anadolu Agency.

He noted that the country’s gold output stood at an all-time high of 38 tons in 2019 but the mining industry will shed yet another production record this year.

Yücel underlined that Turkey annually has imported 130-140 tons of gold over the past 20 years.

“We can boost local production to 60 tons within five years with a government-supported planning and strategy,” he said.

Yücel also noted that the private sector has invested some $1.5 billion in gold exploration and another $6 billion in facilities.

Turkey first started producing gold in 2001, when output was 1.4 tons.

That level climbed steadily to reach a then record high of 33.5 tons in 2013 when 7,500 people were employed in the country’s gold production sector.

Gold output in Turkey fell from 2014 through 2017, but climbed to 27.1 tons in 2018 and increased by around 40 percent in 2019.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Three injured in attack on US embassy in Baghdad

    Three injured in attack on US embassy in Baghdad

  2. Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

    Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

  3. Haftar cannot be relied on over ceasefire: Erdoğan

    Haftar cannot be relied on over ceasefire: Erdoğan

  4. Death toll from deadly earthquake rises to 40

    Death toll from deadly earthquake rises to 40

  5. Mother Nature gives yet another strong warning to Turkey

    Mother Nature gives yet another strong warning to Turkey
Recommended
Turkey, Algeria aim for $5 billion trade

Turkey, Algeria aim for $5 billion trade
Sectoral confidence starts year on high note

Sectoral confidence starts year on high note

Turkeys manufacturing capacity use stands at 75.5 pct

Turkey's manufacturing capacity use stands at 75.5 pct
Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low
Around $640 mln allocated to support exporters

Around $640 mln allocated to support exporters
Turkish furniture sector set to broaden its global presence

Turkish furniture sector set to broaden its global presence
WORLD Croatian military helicopter crashes into Adriatic Sea

Croatian military helicopter crashes into Adriatic Sea

A Croatian military helicopter crashed into the Adriatic Sea during a training flight on Jan. 27, the ministry of defense said.
ECONOMY Gold miners target 45 tons of production

Gold miners target 45 tons of production

Turkey’s mining industry targets to produce a record 45 tons of gold this year, Hasan Yücel, the head of Turkish Gold Miners Association (AMD), has said.
SPORTS NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board, officials said.   