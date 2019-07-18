Gold coin for completing pizza challenge

  • July 18 2019 12:52:34

Gold coin for completing pizza challenge

İZMİR
Gold coin for completing pizza challenge

A pizzeria in the Çiğli district of the Aegean province of İzmir has been challenging its customers to finish a menu consisting of a 60-centimeter diameter pizza in 30 minutes. The reward for completing the challenge is a quarter of a gold coin.

“The competition has been ongoing for six months, and we have had around 1,000 people try the challenge. However, only six people have been successful so far,” Volkan Kantarcı, owner of the pizzeria and a graduate of the İzmir-based Ege University’s Food Engineering Faculty, was quoted as saying by state-run Anadolu Agency on July 17.

The special menu called “30dk60cm” consists of a 60-centimeter diameter pizza, 350 grams of French fries and a liter of a beverage. Anyone who is able to finish the spread within 30 minutes gets rewarded with a quarter of a gold coin worth 429 Turkish Liras ($75). They also do not pay for the food and drink they consume.

But, if one loses the challenge, they have to pay 100 Turkish Liras ($17).

Indicating that he has been conducting this challenge for the last six months, Kantarcı said: “Not only our pizzas are delicious, but also filling [for the stomach]. So, it is quite a difficult challenge to finish the 60-centimeter diameter pizza [in 30 minutes]. Approximately 1,000 people joined the challenge and so far, six people have been successful.”

“I’ve tried to do the challenge before, but I failed; however, my friends and I had a great time. It’s incredibly entertaining to watch contestants try the challenge,” one of the customers, Berrin Candan, said.

“I was thinking that I could win the quarter of the gold coin, but it did not happen. I clogged up [due to overeating]. I will try my change again,” said another customer named Ekin Arıkan, a medical student.

gold coins, pizza, Turkey

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

    Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

  2. US releases former Turkish banking executive

    US releases former Turkish banking executive

  3. Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

    Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

  4. EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

    EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Locals discover canyon in Turkey’s east

Locals discover canyon in Turkey’s east

Manmade ruin adds 7,000 species to endangered Red List

Manmade ruin adds 7,000 species to endangered 'Red List'
Arnie addicted to Terminator as original Sarah Connor returns for sequel

Arnie 'addicted' to Terminator as original Sarah Connor returns for sequel  
Israel unearths remains of rare ancient mosque

Israel unearths remains of rare ancient mosque  
Danger of pollution on Antalya’s white island

Danger of pollution on Antalya’s white island
Sagalassos’ intriguing history draws tourists

Sagalassos’ intriguing history draws tourists
WORLD EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

The European Commission on July 19 adopted a new set of assistance measures worth €1.41 billion (nearly $1.6 billion), ensuring EU support to refugees and host communities in Turkey.  
ECONOMY Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) posted better performance in May, up 12.2% versus the end of 2018, the country's Central Bank said on July 19.
SPORTS Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Turkey's Galatasaray signed Fulham's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri on loan late on July 18.