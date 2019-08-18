Globetrotter cyclists ready to travel Turkey

  • August 18 2019 13:46:57

Globetrotter cyclists ready to travel Turkey

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Globetrotter cyclists ready to travel Turkey

Cyclists on a globetrotting mission arrived in Istanbul on Sunday to kick of their Turkey tour.

Christian Pries and Maren Hagel have cycled across Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, Italy, France, Iceland, Romania, Greece and Bulgaria. Now, they are on their last stop, Turkey

Pries' journey across the world started 22 years ago and has taken him to 50 countries.

The duo aims to travel as many cities as possible in Turkey, they told Anadolu Agency.

“The best thing about cycling is that it's slow, so you won't miss any details,” Pries said.

“You can explore nature closely. It is easier to talk to people, to listen to their stories and to learn their culture,” he added.

Prier said he usually encountered hospitable and kind people around the world.

He said cycling is “the best vehicle to be respectful to nature”, adding: “You don’t need gas, and you don’t spoil the nature. Besides, you do sports, which is good for your body.”

“I had the most beautiful moments in my life and the most important experiences during my cycling trips.”

Recalling his first trip to Istanbul, Pries said: “We had the chance to travel many historical places by bike, but the city had a surprise for us; we went soaking wet.”

“When we started our Turkey tour again and come back to Istanbul, I want to rediscover the beauty of this city. Despite the rain, everything was very nice.”

Hagel recalled her tour in Romania, saying: “After visiting many countries, we came to Romania. People were busy harvesting. We stayed with the farmers in Romania and worked with them. ... We made cheese and bread with them. In this way, we got to know them more closely in their most natural state.”

Turkey, globetrotting, Cycling

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

    Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

  2. Turkish women who made history

    Turkish women who made history

  3. Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

    Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

  4. Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west

    Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west

  5. Turkey 'backs peaceful settlement of Libya crisis'

    Turkey 'backs peaceful settlement of Libya crisis'
Recommended
Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkeys west

Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west
Turkey urges UN to play more active role on Kashmir

Turkey urges UN to play 'more active role' on Kashmir

Turkeys support to Sudan will continue to grow: Turkish FM

Turkey's support to Sudan will continue to grow: Turkish FM
Turkey backs peaceful settlement of Libya crisis

Turkey 'backs peaceful settlement of Libya crisis'
Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner
WORLD Grace 1 tanker raises Iranian flag, changes name to Adrian Darya-1

Grace 1 tanker raises Iranian flag, changes name to 'Adrian Darya-1'

An Iranian tanker caught in a stand-off between Tehran and the West has raised an Iranian flag and has had a new name painted on its side, Reuters images of the stationary vessel filmed off Gibraltar showed on Aug. 18.
ECONOMY Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkey's first national earth observation satellite, named Rasat, completed its 8th year in orbit.         
SPORTS Turkeys Tan, Bakır win bronze in world wrestling

Turkey's Tan, Bakır win bronze in world wrestling

Turkey's Bedirhan Tan and Hamza Bakır won bronze medals in Junior World Wrestling Championships on Aug. 17.