Global Ports signs deal for Vietnamese port

ISTANBUL

Global Ports Holding, a subsidiary of Global Yatırım Holding, has announced that it signed a 15-year management service agreement with Ha Long Sun Limited Liability Company for the Ha Long International Cruise Port located in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.

Global Ports is the world’s largest independent cruise port operator.

“The Ha Long Port, having recently benefited from a $44 million investment, is the first purpose-built cruise port in Vietnam and is capable of handling the world’s largest cruise ships,” Global Ports said in a statement on Dec. 18.

In 2019, the port is expected to welcome over 75,000 passengers, and it is forecasted to grow to over 100,000 passengers in 2020.

“The port’s geographic position close to China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore means it is well placed to become a leading transit port in Asia,” the statement added.

Furthermore, it is less than 200 kilometers away from three international airports, Noi Bai International Airport, Van Don International Airport and Cat Bi International Airport.

“This agreement marks a truly historic moment for Global Ports Holding and marks an important inflection point in our growth aspirations in Asia,” said Emre Sayın, CEO of Global Ports Holding.

Vietnam is among the top five most visited countries in Asia by cruise passengers with over 490 calls in 2018.

Vietnam’s tourism industry continues to rank amongst the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the world, serving 15.6 million foreign tourists and 80 million domestic travelers.

Global Ports Holding was established in 2004 as an international port operator with a diversified portfolio of cruise and commercial ports.

It operates 17 ports in nine countries.

The company provides services for 8.4 million passengers reaching a market share of 24 percent in the Mediterranean annually.