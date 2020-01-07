Global Holding plans $250 mln investment

ISTANBUL

Global Yatırım Holding plans to spend a total of 1.5 billion Turkish Liras over the next two years, chairman Mehmet Kutman has told state-run Anadolu Agency.

He noted that the holding company grew by 25-30 percent and its ports unit signed important deals for cruise ports.

The company on Jan. 6 announced the completion of the acquisition of Goulette Shipping Cruise, the company that operates the cruise terminal in La Goulette, Tunisia, from Al Karama Holding.

The port was acquired by a joint venture made up of Global Ports Holding Plc, the world’s largest independent cruise port operator, and MSC Cruises.

The concession to operate the cruise port was awarded to Goulette Shipping Cruise in 2006 on a 30-year basis, with a right to extend the term for an additional 20 years, Global Yatırım Holding noted in a statement.

“We are presently operating a total 21 ports, including two commercial ports, in 13 countries, in four continents. We will continue to focus on cruise port operation, renewable energy and asset management investments in 2020,” Kutman said.

He noted that 20 more cruiser ports are on Global Holding’s radar for possible investment.

Global Yatırım Holding’s investments amounted to 175 million liras, according to Kutman.

The holding company may consider organic and inorganic growth opportunities as well as partnership with foreign companies, he noted.

“We will definitely grow in the clean, renewable and solar energy field. We will take part in mini renewable energy resources zone [YEKA] tenders,” Kutman said.

He added that the company is establishing a solar power plant with an installed capacity of 5MWe at the Port Adria, operated by Global Ports Holding.