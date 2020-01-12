Global box office has biggest ever year thanks to Disney mega-hits

  • January 12 2020 13:56:00

Global box office has biggest ever year thanks to Disney mega-hits

LOS ANGELES-Agence France-Presse
Global box office has biggest ever year thanks to Disney mega-hits

If streaming was meant to mark the demise of movie theaters, Disney did not get the memo.

Theaters around the world took in an all-time record $42.5 billion last year, thanks largely to an unprecedented string of international mega-hits from the Mouse House such as "Avengers: Endgame," "The Lion King" and "Frozen II."    

Most of the growth came outside North America, in booming markets such as China, Japan, and South Korea, as well as Russia, Brazil, Mexico and western Europe, industry analyst Comscore found in its annual report Friday.    

But North American theaters still had their second-biggest ever year, taking more than $11 billion despite a relatively sluggish first six months.    

"Endgame" became the world's highest-grossing film, taking $2.798 billion to surpass "Avatar" (2009), although it fell short of the domestic box office record held by 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."    

In a sign of its popularity, the movie was still showing in U.S. picture houses four months after its release.    

Superhero films "Captain Marvel" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (co-produced with Sony) rounded out an all-Disney global top five.

"The stars really did align for Disney in 2019, it was just a spectacular year," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

"Having another year like 2019, I don't know when we'll see that from any studio in the new future," he said, adding that Disney does have blockbusters like "Mulan" and "Black Widow" lined up for 2020.    

The overall $42.5 billion take surpassed last year's record, which was set at $41.7 billion. Figures were not adjusted for inflation.    Streaming platforms such as Netflix have disrupted the industry by luring top talent and vastly out-spending Tinseltown's traditional studios in recent years, leading many to predict movie theaters would suffer.    

For instance, Netflix gave its prestige production, Martin Scorsese crime epic "The Irishman," a relatively miniscule 26-day window in theaters before the movie launched on its small-screen streaming platform.    

"Streaming is great -- it makes people more excited about content in general," said Dergarabedian.

"One does not exclude the other... They are competing platforms, but they are both fueling excitement." 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greek PM in chaotic Oval Office

    Greek PM in chaotic Oval Office

  2. 4.8-magnitude earthquake near Istanbul triggers fear

    4.8-magnitude earthquake near Istanbul triggers fear

  3. Some 20 Haftar's forces killed in Libya

    Some 20 Haftar's forces killed in Libya

  4. Ankara expects Moscow to convince Haftar for cease-fire

    Ankara expects Moscow to convince Haftar for cease-fire

  5. Turkish women on road to get Tokyo ticket

    Turkish women on road to get Tokyo ticket
Recommended
Shakespeares First Folio to be sold at auction

Shakespeare's First Folio to be sold at auction
UK royals scramble for solutions after Megxit

UK royals scramble for solutions after 'Megxit'
Netflix series insulting Jesus ordered off air in Brazil

Netflix series insulting Jesus ordered off air in Brazil
Chess queens battle for kings ransom as prize money rises

Chess queens battle for king's ransom as prize money rises

First female Globe-winning composer hails Phoenixs Joker

First female Globe-winning composer hails Phoenix's 'Joker'

Hollywood stars’ Turkey tour continues in Ancient Ephesus

Hollywood stars’ Turkey tour continues in Ancient Ephesus
WORLD UN aid to Syria to continue through two crossings of Turkey

UN aid to Syria to continue through two crossings of Turkey

The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 12 renewed a cross-border aid operation into Syria for another six months and only from two border crossings with Turkey in the northwest of the war-torn country not controlled by President Bashar al-Assad.
ECONOMY Istanbul’s airports host over 104 mln passengers

Istanbul’s airports host over 104 mln passengers

The number of passengers using Istanbul’s three airports, namely Istanbul, Sabiha Gökçen and Atatürk, increased by 1.55 million to stand at 104.1 million in 2019.
SPORTS Turkey to face Germany in Tokyo 2020 volleyball quals

Turkey to face Germany in Tokyo 2020 volleyball quals

Turkey’s national volleyball team will take on Germany in the CEV European qualification finals for the 2020 Olympic Games on Jan. 11, after beating Poland 3-2.