Germany seeks UN resolution to enforce Libya ceasefire

  • January 27 2020 16:45:00

BERLIN
Germany on Jan. 27 urged U.N. Security Council members to adopt a resolution on Libya to stop continuing military attacks and violations of arms embargo in the war-torn country.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas deplored violations of the cease-fire despite pledges made by conflict parties and regional actors at the Berlin Conference on Jan. 19.

“The ceasefire has been a very fragile one so far, and thus it will be important now to make sure that the U.N. Security Council endorses what we agreed in Berlin with a resolution,” he said, referring to the talks at the U.N. scheduled for Jan. 30.

“We want to once again impress upon all those who intend to continue to violate the embargo, or have done so, and demonstrate them that this will have consequences for them,” he added.

Maas underlined that Germany would continue its efforts at all levels to reach a genuine, a long-term cease-fire in the country.

According to Libya’s U.N.-recognized government, forces of renegade commander Khalifa Haftar have launched attacks in the country’s northwest despite his earlier promises to respect the ceasefire.

The militias attacked Abu Qurain area, located 140 kilometers south of the port city of Misrata on Jan. 26.

On Jan. 12, parties in Libya announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the leaders of Turkey and Russia. But talks next week for a permanent ceasefire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

A week later, Haftar accepted terms in Berlin to designate members to a U.N.-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire.

Haftar’s military offensive against the internationally recognized government has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people since April last year.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the U.N. and international recognition.

