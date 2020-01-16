Germany probes ex-diplomat over 'spying' for China

  • January 16 2020 09:56:22

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
German prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged involvement of a former diplomat and two other people in spying for China, local media reported on Jan. 15.

Der Spiegel magazine reported that the former German diplomat, who served as an EU ambassador in various capitals until 2017, was suspected of spying for the Chinese Ministry of Public Security.

Two other suspects were the employees of a lobbying firm, the weekly claimed.

Police searched offices and homes of the suspects in Brussels and various German cities for evidence, according to the report.

