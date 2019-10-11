German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

  October 11 2019

BERLIN-Agence France-Presse
The German suspect in a deadly attack targeting a synagogue has admitted to the shooting rampage and confessed that it was motivated by anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism, federal prosecutors said on Oct. 11.    

Stephan Balliet, 27, made a "very comprehensive" confession during an interrogation lasting several hours, said a spokesman for the federal prosecutor's office in Karlsruhe.    

"He gave an extensive confession. He confirmed far-right and anti-Semitic motives" for the attack, the spokesman said.    

Balliet is accused of shooting dead two people in the eastern German city of Halle on Oct. 9, after he tried and failed to storm a synagogue.    

The man, who was described by neighbours and his father as a loner who spent much of his at a computer, had filmed and live-streamed the assault.    

The victims, reportedly a German man and woman, appeared to be chosen at random when the assailant failed to gain access to the synagogue he had besieged with gunfire and homemade explosives, as the frightened congregation barricaded itself inside.    

Police eventually captured Balliet after a gun battle that left him wounded.

