German FM says Turkey is key partner in NATO

  • November 20 2019 16:24:42

German FM says Turkey is key partner in NATO

ANKARA-Anadoly Agency
German FM says Turkey is key partner in NATO

Germany on Nov. 20 underlined Turkey's importance as a NATO member, urging continued dialogue on Ankara's anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

"It is in our interest that Turkey, which is also a key partner in NATO, would not move away from Europe," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview with news portal DELFI, ahead of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

Maas underlined NATO's role as Europe's primary security guarantor.

"NATO is the most successful security alliance in history. It has been the guarantor of Euro-Atlantic security over the past 70 years, and will continue as such," he said.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate all terrorist groups from northeastern Syria and create a safe zone along the border, thereby paving the way for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.

Several NATO members, including the U.S., France and Germany, criticized the operation, expressing concerns over a potential humanitarian crisis and wider instability in the region.

Ankara has repeatedly expressed its determination to clear northern Syria of both ISIL and YPG/PKK terrorist groups.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls for more investment in Turkey

    Erdoğan calls for more investment in Turkey

  2. Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

    Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

  3. University student strangled and stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend

    University student strangled and stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend

  4. Ancient city lies underground in Demre

    Ancient city lies underground in Demre

  5. YPG seeks resurgence of ISIL for own legitimacy: Gov’t

    YPG seeks resurgence of ISIL for own legitimacy: Gov’t
Recommended
Greece to overhaul migrant camps and achieve ‘air-tight’ borders

Greece to overhaul migrant camps and achieve ‘air-tight’ borders
UNICEF marks World Childrens Day

UNICEF marks World Children's Day
Tottenham hire Jose Mourinho as new manager

Tottenham hire Jose Mourinho as new manager
Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him

Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him
Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria; 11 reported killed

Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria; 11 reported killed
More than 100 protestors killed in Iran during unrest: Amnesty International

More than 100 protestors killed in Iran during unrest: Amnesty International
WORLD Greece to overhaul migrant camps and achieve ‘air-tight’ borders

Greece to overhaul migrant camps and achieve ‘air-tight’ borders

Greece announced a plan on Nov. 20 to massively overhaul its overcrowded migrant camps on islands facing Turkey and make borders ‘air-tight’ against a feared new surge of asylum-seekers.
ECONOMY Turkish women executive wins three Stevie Awards

Turkish women executive wins three Stevie Awards

Seda Kalyoncu, senior vice president of corporate communications at Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines, was named the winner in three prestigious Stevie Awards categories.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Spain's Barcelona Lassa will host Turkish basketball powerhouse Fenerbahçe Beko on Nov. 20 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.