German Chancellor Merkel to visit Turkey next week

  • January 17 2020 15:20:25

German Chancellor Merkel to visit Turkey next week

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
German Chancellor Merkel to visit Turkey next week

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Turkey next week to discuss bilateral relations and international issues, her spokesman said on Jan. 17.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Steffen Seibert said Merkel would visit Istanbul on Jan. 24 for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"The topics of the meeting will be the current international and bilateral issues," he said, without giving further details about the agenda.

Merkel and Erdoğan are also set to attend the official opening ceremony for the new campus of the Turkish-German University in Istanbul.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

    Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

  2. Haftar seeks support in Greece

    Haftar seeks support in Greece

  3. Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

    Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

  4. Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

    Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

  5. France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

    France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East
Recommended
Lawyers to acquire special passport after regulation issued

Lawyers to acquire special passport after regulation issued
Main opposition leader says foreign policy became ‘individual-centric’

Main opposition leader says foreign policy became ‘individual-centric’
Erdoğan slams Syrian regime aggression in Idlib

Erdoğan slams Syrian regime aggression in Idlib
Istanbul Municipality expropriates horse-drawn carriages on Princes’ Islands

Istanbul Municipality expropriates horse-drawn carriages on Princes’ Islands
Istanbul ice rink offers free skating training

Istanbul ice rink offers free skating training
Kanal Istanbul gets ministry nod on environment

Kanal Istanbul gets ministry nod on environment
WORLD Syrian regime launches ground offensive in Aleppo

Syrian regime launches ground offensive in Aleppo

The Syrian regime and Iran-backed terror groups on Jan. 17 launched a ground offensive in Aleppo province which was designated as a de-escalation zone.
ECONOMY Home prices rise 7 pct in November

Home prices rise 7 pct in November

The residential price index increased by 7.2 percent in November 2019 from the same month of the previous year, data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 17.
SPORTS Bomb explodes in Greek Cypriot referee’s car

Bomb explodes in Greek Cypriot referee’s car

A bomb went off inside a car belonging to a Greek Cypriot referee on Jan. 17, just two days after the Greek Cyprus Football Association was notified of possible match-fixing.