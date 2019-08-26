Gendarmerie seize over 1 ton of drugs in Bingöl

BİNGÖL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces seized over one ton of marijuana and around 500,000 cannabis roots amid an operation in eastern Turkey, local officials announced on Aug. 25.

Provincial gendarmerie seized 1.2 tons (2645 pounds) of marijuana and 501,700 cannabis sativa roots in the Genç district of Bingöl province, according to a written statement from the provincial governor's office.

Three suspects were detained after the anti-terror and anti-drug operation in seven different points of the province, it added.