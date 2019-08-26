Gendarmerie seize over 1 ton of drugs in Bingöl

  • August 26 2019 09:27:00

Gendarmerie seize over 1 ton of drugs in Bingöl

BİNGÖL- Anadolu Agency
Gendarmerie seize over 1 ton of drugs in Bingöl

Turkish security forces seized over one ton of marijuana and around 500,000 cannabis roots amid an operation in eastern Turkey, local officials announced on Aug. 25.         

Provincial gendarmerie seized 1.2 tons (2645 pounds) of marijuana and 501,700 cannabis sativa roots in the Genç district of Bingöl province, according to a written statement from the provincial governor's office.       

Three suspects were detained after the anti-terror and anti-drug operation in seven different points of the province, it added.          

Bingöl, Turkey, Drugs

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

    Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

  2. Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

    Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

  3. Antalya welcomes record 10 million foreign tourists

    Antalya welcomes record 10 million foreign tourists

  4. Erdoğan and AKP dissidents likely to engage in a stormy row

    Erdoğan and AKP dissidents likely to engage in a stormy row

  5. 'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

    'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage
Recommended
8 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

8 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
Turkish Cyprus hails ‘Turkeys resolute stance in E Med’

Turkish Cyprus hails ‘Turkey's resolute stance in E Med’

Centuries on, echoes of Battle of Manzikert still felt

Centuries on, echoes of Battle of Manzikert still felt
‘I’ll win Olympics by smiling,’ says Turkish recurve archer

‘I’ll win Olympics by smiling,’ says Turkish recurve archer
Turkish woman to present Young Greens across Europe

Turkish woman to present Young Greens across Europe
Gourmet bears prefer whole-wheat bread

Gourmet bears prefer whole-wheat bread
WORLD Warplanes dump water on Amazon

Warplanes dump water on Amazon

Brazilian warplanes are dumping water on the burning forest in the Amazon state of Rondonia, responding to a global outcry over the destruction of the world's largest tropical rain forest.
ECONOMY Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz has invested more than 1 billion euros (around $1.1billion) since 2008, Tolga Gürkan, the chairman of the executive board of Allianz Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Istanbul football powerhouse Fenerbahçe on Aug. 24 evening defeated Başakşehir 2-1 in an away game during stoppage time.