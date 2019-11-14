Gastronomy world gathers in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

A major gastronomy event, Sirha Istanbul, which exhibits both food and non-food products, kicked off in Istanbul on Nov. 14 with a wide participation.

Held at the Istanbul Congress Center, the three-day event will host prestigious chief contest Bocuse d‘Or and prominent coffee organization SCA.

The main theme of this year's event -- the seventh so far -- is "artisan bread", referring to uniquely-tasting and prepared pastries.

The fair is organized by GL Events for mainly HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe) professionals.

Visitors can taste food and try kitchen equipment.

The event will also host business-to-business meetings for domestic and international firms.