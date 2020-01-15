'Game of Thrones' actors among Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' cast

PASADENA, Calif - Reuters
Amazon.com Inc unveiled the first cast of actors for its highly anticipated "The Lord of the Rings" streaming television series on Jan. 14, including two "Game of Thrones" veterans, and said production would begin in New Zealand next month.

Among the 15 cast members are the British actors Robert Aramayo, who portrayed a young Ned Stark, and Joseph Mawle, who played Benjen Stark on HBO's medieval fantasy hit "Game of Thrones."

Others coming to "Lord of the Rings" include British theater actor Owain Arthur, British-Iranian actress Nazanin Boniadi, Australian actor Tom Budge, British actress Morfydd Clark, and Slovak-American actress Ema Horvath, the company said.

"After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings' series," showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement.

"These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors, they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide," they added.

The TV adaptation will explore new storylines preceding author J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring," the first installment in the famed fantasy trilogy set in the fictional land of Middle-earth.

Amazon announced the cast at a Television Critics Association event where TV networks preview upcoming shows.

The series still has a "few key roles left to cast," said Vernon Sanders, Amazon's co-head of television.

The company did not reveal details about the roles the actors would play or the storyline.   

