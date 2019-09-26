Galatasaray to face Fenerbahçe in Turkey football derby
Reigning champions Galatasaray will host Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby on Sept. 28 of Turkey’s top-tier football league.
The Super Lig match will kick off at 1730GMT at the Türk Telekom Stadium.
Top three Istanbul clubs of the previous season, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Başakşehir were off to bad starts in the 2019/20 season.
In the first five weeks of the new season, Fenerbahçe scored 10 points while Galatasaray had 8 points, Beşiktaş and Başakşehir shared 5 points each.
The derby rivals will meet for the 390th time since competing for 110 years. Fenerbahçe beat Galatasaray 146 times and were defeated 123 times.
The Yellow Canaries scored 535 goals against Galatasaray while the Lions scored 485 goals against Fenerbahçe.
In the Super Lig, Fenerbahçe won 50 matches against Galatasaray while the Lions won 33 matches against the Yellow Canaries.
Galatasaray also could not win the last nine matches against Fenerbahçe in Turkey’s top football league.
In the last nine derby matches, Fenerbahçe won three games and drew six matches against Galatasaray.
Meanwhile, Beşiktaş will face Trabzonspor in an away match in Trabzon, Turkey’s Black Sea region, on Sunday while Başakşehir will play against Çaykur Rizespor at home in Istanbul on Friday.
Here are the week 6 fixtures:
Friday
Medipol Başakşehir - Çaykur Rizespor at 1730GMT
Saturday
Yukatel Denizlispor-Kasımpaşa at 1200GMT
Aytemiz Alanyaspor-Demir Grup Sivasspor at 1430GMT
Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe at 1700GMT
Sunday
Ittifak Holding Konyaspor-İstikbal Mobilya Kayserispor at 1100GMT
MKE Ankaragücü-Gençlerbirliği at 1330GMT
Antalyaspor-BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor at 1330GMT
Trabzonspor-Beşiktaş at 1600GMT
Monday
Gazişehir Gaziantep-Göztepe at 1700GMT