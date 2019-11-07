Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

  • November 07 2019 09:19:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish team Galatasaray's Champions League adventure ended late on Nov. 6 with a loss to Real Madrid.

Galatasaray maintained their poor performance and were beaten 6-0 by the Spanish giants in a Group A match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid took control of the match from the start.

Two early goals by Rodrygo along with goals by Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema made it 4-0 in the first half.

Rodrygo and Benzema scored again in the second half and the match ended 6-0.

Galatasaray failed to score at the end of four matches and the Lions are currently at the bottom the Group A with only one point.

Real Madrid increased their point tally to seven and are sitting in second spot.

In another Group A match, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Club Brugge 1-0 at home.

The French club remained in the top spot in the table with 12 points with the Belgian team in third place with two points.

Results of Nov. 6's Champions League matches:

Group A:

Paris Saint-Germain - Club Brugge: 1-0

Real Madrid - Galatasaray: 6-0

Group B:

Bayern Munich - Olympiakos: 2-0

Crvena Zvezda - Tottenham: 0-4 

Group C:

Dinamo Zagreb - Shakhtar Donetsk: 3-3

Atalanta - Manchester City: 1-1

Group D:

Lokomotiv Moscow - Juventus: 1-2

Bayer Leverkusen - Atletico Madrid: 2-1

Galatasaray eliminated from Champions League after being hammered at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.