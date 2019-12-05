Galatasaray suffer shocking defeat against lower division team

  December 05 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A lower division side Tuzlaspor defeated reigning champions Galatasaray 2-0 in a Ziraat Turkish Cup football match on Dec. 4. 

The teams met for the first leg match of the fifth round at Istanbul's Türk Telekom Stadium.

The first half of the match ended with a goalless draw.

Sadık Baş and Umut Sönmez netted goals for Tuzlaspor in the second half to bring the heroic win to their team.

Tuzlaspor gained a huge advantage for the second leg match.

Second Division club Tuzlaspor's Muhammed Akarslan was sent off in the 88th minute.

Tuzlaspor will host Galatasaray for the second leg match of the fifth round at Esenyurt Necmi Kadıoğlu Stadium in Istanbul on Dec. 17.

Tuzlaspor had previously defeated Galatasaray 3-2 in another Ziraat Turkish Cup match in Dec. 2016.

