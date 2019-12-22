Galatasaray falls away in title race

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Reigning champs Galatasaray fell away in the title race of the Turkish football league after losing against Göztepe on Dec. 21.

In a Week 16 match on Dec. 21, Göztepe beat Galatasaray 2-1 at home in İzmir with goals by Cameron Jerome in the 9th minute and Halil Akbunar in the 61st minute. Galatasaray scored by own goal with Lamina Gassama in the 27th minute.

Following this result, Galatasaray remained in the sixth spot with 24 points.

This season, an underdog team tops the division, which is a rare occasion for the Süper Lig.

The club from central Anatolia, Demir Grup Sivasspor are now on top of the league with 33 points.

The leader Sivasspor will face Gençlerbirliği on Dec. 22 to aim to increase the gap with the defending champs to 12 points.

Medipol Basaksehir from Istanbul are currently in the second spot as they have 27 points.

Turkish football powerhouses Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş will face off in a vital Turkish Super Lig derby on Dec. 22.

Beşiktaş got 27 points to come third in standings. Trabzonspor from Black Sea region bagged 26 points in 15 weeks and Fenerbahçe, who was in the fifth spot, had 25 points.

Here are the results in week 16 so far:

Antalyaspor - Ankaragücü: 2-2

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor - C. Rizespor: 0-2

Kasımpaşa- Gaziantep FK: 3-4

Göztepe - Galatasaray: 2-1