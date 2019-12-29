Galatasaray ease past Antalyaspor for 5-0 win

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish football giants Galatasaray defeated Antalyaspor 5-0 on Dec. 28 with an easy win.

The Lions hosted Antalyaspor in Istanbul for the last match of the 2019-20 season's first half.

Galatasaray took the control of the game at the beginning of the match and had three goals scored by Radamel Falcao (2) and Celutska (own goal) at the first half.

Ryan Babel and Taylan Antalyalı's goals at the second half brought a comfortable win to the Lions over Antalyaspor at the Türk Telekom Stadium.

Galatasaray gained morale with the easy victory after losing 5 points in last two league matches against Ankaragücü and Göztepe.

The Lions collected 27 points in the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig, securing the sixth place currently.

Antalyaspor ranked 16th with 14 points in the standings.



Başakşehir, Trabzonspor pick up 3 points with easy wins



Meanwhile, the title contenders Medipol Başakşehir and Trabzonspor eased pass their opponents on Saturday in their last matches at first half of 2019-20 football season.

Medipol Başakşehir thrashed city rival Kasımpaşa 5-1 at home to extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches in Turkey's top-tier football league.

Demba Ba (2), Enzo Crivelli, Jorge Fernandes (own goal) and Eljero Elia scored the goals for Başakşehir's win.

Ricardo Quaresma, on the losing side, was the only scorer for Kasımpaşa.

Crivelli became the highest goal scorer for Başakşehir with eight goals at the first half of the season.

Kasımpaşa maintained their poor performance, recording sixth defeats in their last seven matches in the league.

Başakşehir are currently in second place with 33 points as Kasımpaşa collected 15 points to stand at 14th spot.

Another title contender Trabzonspor hammered Istikbal Mobilya Kayserispor 6-2 at home for their biggest victory this season in the league.

Alexander Sorloth (2), Daniel Sturridge (2), Abdulkadir Parmak and Anthony Nwakaeme's goals led Trabzonspor to an easy victory over Kayserispor.

Kayserispor's goals were scored by Omer Uzun and Artem Kravets.

Trabzsonpor finished the first half of the league on the third place with 32 points while Kayserispor bottomed the Turkish Süper Lig with only 10 points.

Other results in the Turkish Süper Lig:

Ankaragücü - Yukatel Denizlispor: 2-2

Medipol Başakşehir - Kasımpaşa: 5-1

Trabzonspor - Istikbal Mobilya Kayserispor: 6-2

Galatasaray - Antalyaspor: 5-0