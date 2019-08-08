Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

  • August 08 2019 09:43:24

Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Cup on Aug. 7 evening, beating Akhisarspor 1-0 at the Eryaman Stadium in capital Ankara. 

Galatasaray's Morroncan midfielder Younes Belhanda found the net with his powerful shot at the 39th minute of the game.

As Akhisarspor were not able to score a goal to draw the game in the second half, Galatasaray won the final 1-0 and lifted the Super Cup.

Both teams also played in last year's Turkish Super Cup final and Akhisarspor beat Galatasaray 5-4 on penalties.

Akhisarspor relegated from the Turkish Super Lig as Galatasaray bagged the Turkish Super Lig title previous season.

 

football, Galatasaray , akhisarspor, Super Cup, Belhanda

MOST POPULAR

  1. Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

    Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish, US officials agree on Syria safe-zone

    Turkish, US officials agree on Syria safe-zone

  3. Defense firm unveils Turkey's 1st flying car prototype

    Defense firm unveils Turkey's 1st flying car prototype

  4. Visa-free travel starts between Turkey, Russia

    Visa-free travel starts between Turkey, Russia

  5. Jennifer Lopez enthralls Antalya audience in Turkey

    Jennifer Lopez enthralls Antalya audience in Turkey
Recommended
Man City, Liverpool ready for heavyweight Premier League battle

Man City, Liverpool ready for heavyweight Premier League battle
Turkish guard Kenan Sipahi joins Real Betis

Turkish guard Kenan Sipahi joins Real Betis
Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth
Golf-mad Japan salutes Smiling Cinderella

Golf-mad Japan salutes 'Smiling Cinderella'
Turkish youngsters grab silver in U18 basketball final

Turkish youngsters grab silver in U18 basketball final
Pressure on Lampard as Chelsea great takes charge

Pressure on Lampard as Chelsea great takes charge
WORLD India arrests over 500 as Kashmir clampdown challenged

India arrests over 500 as Kashmir clampdown challenged

Indian security forces have arrested more 500 people since New Delhi imposed a communications blackout and security clampdown in divided Kashmir, where people remained holed up in their homes for a fourth day.
ECONOMY $346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers

$346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers

The state-owned Ziraat Bank has provided a total of 1.9 billion Turkish Liras (around $346n million) of financing to farmers under the “greenhouse farming loan package” that was launched in February by Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.
SPORTS Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Cup on Aug. 7 evening, beating Akhisarspor 1-0 at the Eryaman Stadium in capital Ankara. 