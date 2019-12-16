Free bag ban made plastic use plummet in 2018

  • December 16 2019 13:10:00

Free bag ban made plastic use plummet in 2018

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Free bag ban made plastic use plummet in 2018

Since Turkey banned the handing out of most free plastic bags nearly a year ago, usage of the bags has fallen by over three-fourths, according to government data.

With usage dropping 77.27%, some 150,000 tons of plastic have been saved over the last 11 months, said Environment and Urbanization Ministry officials.

Worldwide, 5 trillion plastic bags are used annually, including 35 billion in Turkey, or nearly 35 bags per person per month, before the policy
change last Jan. 1, said the data.

Most plastic bags are now sold for 0.25 Turkish liras ($0.05), including 0.15 liras ($0.03) which goes for environmental projects.

Several EU countries -- including the U.K., France, the Netherlands and Sweden -- have adopted similar policies.

Thanks to the policy change, some 6,000 tons of greenhouse gas emission have been prevented over the last 11 months, said the ministry.

Markets and manufacturers were also fined 120,000 liras (over $20,500) for violating the law.

Turkey also has a zero-waste project, led by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, to reduce the volume of non-recyclable waste.

 

zero waste,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may close İncirlik, Kürecik bases 'if necessary'

    Turkey may close İncirlik, Kürecik bases 'if necessary'

  2. Turkey is going nuclear by 2023: Will it succeed?

    Turkey is going nuclear by 2023: Will it succeed?

  3. Spain extends Patriot deployment since NATO ally’s security is crucial: Ambassador

    Spain extends Patriot deployment since NATO ally’s security is crucial: Ambassador

  4. Turkey deploys unmanned aerial vehicles to Turkish Cyprus

    Turkey deploys unmanned aerial vehicles to Turkish Cyprus

  5. Canal Istanbul mega project to free Bosphorus, says minister

    Canal Istanbul mega project to free Bosphorus, says minister
Recommended
Turkey ready for talks on gas transfer: Israeli radio

Turkey ready for talks on gas transfer: Israeli radio
Lottery line grows as final countdown for New Year starts

Lottery line grows as final countdown for New Year starts
Turkey repatriates foreign terrorist to France

Turkey repatriates foreign terrorist to France
Int’l working group on foreign fighters to meet in Istanbul: FM

Int’l working group on foreign fighters to meet in Istanbul: FM
Number of people with diabetes rising in Turkey: Expert

Number of people with diabetes rising in Turkey: Expert
Turkey may close İncirlik, Kürecik bases if necessary

Turkey may close İncirlik, Kürecik bases 'if necessary'
WORLD 4,000 US troops to leave Afghanistan: Report

4,000 US troops to leave Afghanistan: Report

The U.S. is planning to withdraw some 4,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Voice of America reported, citing Afghan officials.
ECONOMY Total turnover jumps 9 percent in October

Total turnover jumps 9 percent in October

Turkey's economy saw an annual rise in total turnover in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Dec. 16.
SPORTS Sivasspor beats Fenerbahçe, remains atop Süper Lig standings

Sivasspor beats Fenerbahçe, remains atop Süper Lig standings

Sivasspor defeated Istanbul club Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Week 15 match in the Turkish Süper Lig to extend its surprise stay atop standings.