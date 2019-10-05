France, Turkey can fulfill $22B bilateral trade volume: Economy counsellor

  • October 05 2019 15:12:45

France, Turkey can fulfill $22B bilateral trade volume: Economy counsellor

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
France, Turkey can fulfill $22B bilateral trade volume: Economy counsellor

France and Turkey can realize €20 billion (nearly $22 billion) trade volume target, said an economy counsellor from the French Embassy in Ankara, Turkey's capital.

France wants to enhance cooperation with Turkey in strategic areas, such as smart cities, energy, sustainability, transportation, innovation, environment management and agriculture, Daniel Gallissaires told Anadolu Agency.

Gallissaires recalled that Turkey's export incomes surpassed France's in 2019, while bilateral trade was balanced previously.

Two countries' bilateral trade volume was $14.7 billion last year, while it reached $9.1 billion in the first eight months of 2019, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Gallissaires also said French side will be pleased to see Turkish investors in France. The Middle East, Africa and Balkans have opportunities for Turkish and French business people, especially in construction and energy fields, he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

    Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

  2. Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

    Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

  3. EU must keep pledges on migration deal, as Turkey did: Turkish FM

    EU must keep pledges on migration deal, as Turkey did: Turkish FM

  4. Ottoman master's painting spotlighted in London exhibit

    Ottoman master's painting spotlighted in London exhibit

  5. Turkey should stand apart from the ‘Middle East swamp’ says CHP leader

    Turkey should stand apart from the ‘Middle East swamp’ says CHP leader
Recommended
Turkey targets over 5% growth: Erdoğan

Turkey targets over 5% growth: Erdoğan
Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030
Turkish financing package supports production structure

Turkish financing package supports production structure
Over 39,000 new vehicles registered in August

Over 39,000 new vehicles registered in August
Consumer loans rise to $74 billion

Consumer loans rise to $74 billion
Turkey achieves major gains in economy: Minister

Turkey achieves major gains in economy: Minister
WORLD Democrats subpoena White House in impeachment inquiry

Democrats subpoena White House in impeachment inquiry

The impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump widened on Oct. 4 into a constitutional battle between the executive branch and Congress, as Democrats subpoenaed White House officials and the president signaled his administration would not cooperate.
ECONOMY France, Turkey can fulfill $22B bilateral trade volume: Economy counsellor

France, Turkey can fulfill $22B bilateral trade volume: Economy counsellor

France and Turkey can realize €20 billion (nearly $22 billion) trade volume target, said an economy counsellor from the French Embassy in Ankara, Turkey's capital.
SPORTS Barcelona defeat Anadolu Efes

Barcelona defeat Anadolu Efes

Spanish basketball powerhouse Barcelona defeated Turkey’s Anadolu Efes 74-64 late on Oct. 4 in their first game of the new season of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.