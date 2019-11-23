France takes aim at US inaction in Mideast

  • November 23 2019 13:05:45

France takes aim at US inaction in Mideast

MANAMA-Agence France-Presse
France takes aim at US inaction in Mideast

French Defence Minister Florence Parly took aim on Nov. 23 at "gradual U.S. disengagement" in the Middle East and said its failure to respond to provocations blamed on Iran set off a dangerous chain of events.    

Since May, tensions in the Gulf have escalated alarmingly with attacks against tankers, a U.S. unmanned drone being downed, and strikes on key Saudi oil facilities in September.  

Iran was blamed but denied involvement.    

Despite the attacks on its Saudi ally and having one of its own drones shot down, the United States has avoided equivalent retaliation. 

"We've seen a deliberate gradual U.S. disengagement," Parly said at the annual Manama Dialogue on regional security, adding it had been "on the cards for a while" but had become clearer with recent events.     

"When the mining of ships went unanswered, the drone got shot. When that in turn went unanswered, major oil facilities were bombed. Where does it stop? Where are the stabilisers?" she asked.    

"The region is accustomed to the ebb and flow of U.S. involvement. But this time it seemed more serious."  

Parly said the U.S. drawback was a "slow process" and acknowledged that a U.S. carrier strike group had just entered the Gulf.    

"But the trend is, I think, quite clear and thus probably irrespective of who wins the next elections."    

The U.S. aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln sailed through the Strait of Hormuz last week to show Washington's "commitment" to freedom of navigation, the Pentagon said.    

It was the first time a U.S. aircraft carrier group has passed through the strait since Iran downed a U.S. drone in June in the same area.

Speaking from the same stage in Bahrain, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir insisted there was no U.S. withdrawal from the region and no doubt about its commitment.    

"We believe the U.S. is very dependable ally, and has been for the past seven decades" he said of its staunch ally.    

"There is a desire in the U.S. historically to try to retreat from the international scene, but that desire is not is reflected in America's posture".    

Jubeir defended Riyadh's measured response to the September strikes, saying the kingdom was being "strategically very patient" in its investigation so there is "not a shadow of doubt" on where the drones and missiles came from.    

"We have said all along we don't want war, so to jump into war very quickly is not a rational position."            

The French defence minister also put herself at odds with the U.S. on maritime security in the Gulf, after Washington earlier this month launched a maritime coalition based in Bahrain to protect shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.     

France instead favours a European mission which Parly said should be able to start "very soon".    

"We want to make clear that our policy is separate from the 'maximum pressure' American policy," she said, referring to Washington's increasing sanctions against Tehran.    

"I would like to add that we are not subtracting anything, we are adding, as a number of countries would not have participated in the American initiative anyway."   

In a wide-ranging and strongly-worded speech, Parly also spoke out on the dangers of chemical weapons again being used in Syria -- an outcome that would be a red line for France.    

"Yes there is a risk and when you look at (rebel-held) Idlib province there is a strong risk," she said.    

"I am convinced that if these weapons were used again that France would be ready to react again."    

She also homed in on strains on NATO, saying it remained the cornerstone of security in Europe but that it was "time to move from the brain-dead to the brainstorm".    

French President Emmanuel Macron stirred controversy this month saying he believed NATO was undergoing "brain death," lamenting a lack of coordination between Europe and the United States, in an interview with The Economist magazine.    

Parly said proposals will be laid on the table at the alliance's summit in London in December including for a group of "wise persons or elders to think about the future of NATO".

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to prove alleged meeting with CHP member

    Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to prove alleged meeting with CHP member

  2. Legendary ferry to return to Istanbul’s waters

    Legendary ferry to return to Istanbul’s waters

  3. Turkish parliament ratifies new taxes

    Turkish parliament ratifies new taxes

  4. Ankara working on natural gas pipeline between Turkey, Turkish Cyprus: Minister

    Ankara working on natural gas pipeline between Turkey, Turkish Cyprus: Minister

  5. Turkey to activate S-400 missile defense systems

    Turkey to activate S-400 missile defense systems
Recommended
Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria
Iran says army and Guards helped quell unrest, blames US agents

Iran says army and Guards helped quell unrest, blames 'US agents'
Epsteins death was a perfect storm of screw-ups: US official

Epstein's death was a 'perfect storm of screw-ups': US official
New documents show contacts between Giuliani and Pompeo

New documents show contacts between Giuliani and Pompeo
Syrians living in Turkey return home in N Syria

Syrians living in Turkey return home in N Syria
Iraqi forces kill three protesters, cleric warns of crisis

Iraqi forces kill three protesters, cleric warns of crisis
WORLD Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

The PKK/YPG terror group killed at least three civilians and injured 20 others in a car bomb attack in northern Syria, Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said on Nov. 23.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines to launch Antalya-Geneva flights

Turkish Airlines to launch Antalya-Geneva flights

Turkish Airlines will launch direct flights between the southern holiday resort of Antalya and Geneva, Switzerland later next year, the national flag carrier announced on Nov. 22.
SPORTS The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes beats AX Armani Exchange Milan 81-76 on Nov. 21 to earn their fourth straight win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.