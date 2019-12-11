Four Turkish-British nominees seek office in UK elections

ISTANBUL

Four Turkish-British nominees will compete from both parties in the early general elections in the United Kingdom on Dec. 12.

Gönül Daniels, who had been a nominee twice from the Conservative Party, will try her luck for the third time.

Daniels, born in London from a Turkish Cypriot family, is nominated for the Welsh coastal town of Arfon.

Neva Sadıkoğlu-Novaky, who was born in Ankara and grew up in the U.K., is nominated from Conservative Party for Garston and Halewood district, near Liverpool.

Sadıkoğlu-Novaky has been working in the European Union since 2010 and had the title of youngest secretary general in the EU in 2013.

Labor's Turkish-origin nominees born in Maraş

Born in Kürecik district of Kahramanmaraş province, Deputy Mayor of Hackney Feryal Demirci-Clark is also nominated for Northern Enfield district.

Demirci is highly likely to win because the region is among the places that can guarantee her a seat due to many Turks and Turkish Cypriots registered in the district.

İbrahim Doğuş, who was born in Elbistan district of Kahramanmaraş province and served as the mayor of Lambeth in London for a year, is also a nominee for West Bromwich district.