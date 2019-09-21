Four foreigners detained for alleged ISIL links

ADANA/IZMIR- Anadolu Agency

Three foreign nationals were detained on Sept. 21 in southeastern Turkey for suspected links to the ISIL terrorist organization, according to a police source.

Suspects were accused of being a member of ISIL terror group, recruiting new members and maintaining arms, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Separately in western Izmir province, one foreign national was detained due to suspected links to the ISIL terrorist organization.

Muhammed Ramadan was accused of being a member of ISIL terror group’s “execution team."

More than 300 people have been killed in attacks claimed by ISIL in Turkey, where the terrorist organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings and armed attacks in recent years.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.



