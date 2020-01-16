Former video catches Dr. Öz praising Turkish breakfast

  • January 16 2020 17:51:00

Former video catches Dr. Öz praising Turkish breakfast

ISTANBUL
The breakfast controversy started by world-renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Mehmet Öz is continuing to take by storm. 

Breakfast place owners had slammed Dr. Öz after he said breakfast is unhealthy and should be canceled.

His remarks calling breakfast an “advertising ploy” drew ire from breakfast addicts too, especially those in love with the world-famous Van breakfast.

However, a Turkish Airlines commercial video that he appeared on and shared last year on his Twitter account raised question marks.

“So my favorite thing about Turkey is the breakfast. You could have figured it was going to be a food, but this is very special because this is usually salty food with a little bit of sweet added in,” he says in the commercial.  

“It's all real food, food that came out the ground pretty much looking like this,” he says, showing the table filled with breakfast staple food.

“You put those together, you need one bite and you are done for the day. It makes you so happy you had it”, he says.

The Van breakfast, arguably the most famous in Turkey, features at least 20 products such as herb cheese, made with a mixture of various herbs unique to the region; martuğa, made with flour, butter and egg; and kavut, made with ground wheat.


