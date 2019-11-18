Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages

ISTANBUL

Seven foreigners described Turkey in their own languages in a video titled “Turkey’s Expats,” prepared by the Directorate of Communications.



The video, consisting of a description of Turkey by seven foreigners who have preferred to live in Turkey many years ago, will be promoted and broadcast on social network and digital platforms throughout the world, especially in the US and Europe.



The video briefly depicts the foreigners talking about their work in Turkey, as well as the historical and tourist places they are impressed by and the Turkish cuisine.



They express their admiration for the cultural diversity in Turkey and some foreigners compare Turkey to their homeland in the video.





Furthermore, the video consists of answers to the following question: "What are the 3 things that come to your mind when you hear the word Turkey” and encompasses some footages of historical, cultural and natural places of various cities in Turkey.



Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun shared the video on his Twitter account along with the following message: “We asked the expats living in Turkey to give us 3 words about their experience.”



In the video, the foreigners with various fields of profession, including a photo journalist, crypto investment specialist, importer-exporter, musician, model, graphics designer and painter from Croatia, the US, the UK and Russia have talked about their experience in Turkey.