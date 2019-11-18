Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages

  • November 18 2019 12:30:00

Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages

ISTANBUL
Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages

Seven foreigners described Turkey in their own languages in a video titled “Turkey’s Expats,” prepared by the Directorate of Communications.

The video, consisting of a description of Turkey by seven foreigners who have preferred to live in Turkey many years ago, will be promoted and broadcast on social network and digital platforms throughout the world, especially in the US and Europe.

The video briefly depicts the foreigners talking about their work in Turkey, as well as the historical and tourist places they are impressed by and the Turkish cuisine.

They express their admiration for the cultural diversity in Turkey and some foreigners compare Turkey to their homeland in the video.



Furthermore, the video consists of answers to the following question: "What are the 3 things that come to your mind when you hear the word Turkey” and encompasses some footages of historical, cultural and natural places of various cities in Turkey.

Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun shared the video on his Twitter account along with the following message: “We asked the expats living in Turkey to give us 3 words about their experience.”

In the video, the foreigners with various fields of profession, including a photo journalist, crypto investment specialist, importer-exporter, musician, model, graphics designer and painter from Croatia, the US, the UK and Russia have talked about their experience in Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey committed to Kanal Istanbul project

    Turkey committed to Kanal Istanbul project

  2. Turkish Cyprus condemns burning of its flag in Greek Cyprus

    Turkish Cyprus condemns burning of its flag in Greek Cyprus

  3. CHP leader blames economic problems amid recent mass suicides

    CHP leader blames economic problems amid recent mass suicides

  4. Turkey asks Germany to arrest, extradite YPG ringleader

    Turkey asks Germany to arrest, extradite YPG ringleader

  5. Veteran executive joins Turkey's automobile initiative

    Veteran executive joins Turkey's automobile initiative
Recommended
Auction for Grand Bazaar shop starts with $227,000 per square meter

Auction for Grand Bazaar shop starts with $227,000 per square meter
Turkey, Russia hold eighth joint patrol in N Syria

Turkey, Russia hold eighth joint patrol in N Syria
Turkey top nation in helping refugees, least developed countries: Erdoğan

Turkey top nation in helping refugees, least developed countries: Erdoğan
Anchovy prices drop as sea waters get cooler

Anchovy prices drop as sea waters get cooler
Invader puffer fish in Turkish seas to be exported, used in medicine: Minister

Invader puffer fish in Turkish seas to be exported, used in medicine: Minister
Turkey asks Germany to arrest, extradite YPG ringleader

Turkey asks Germany to arrest, extradite YPG ringleader
WORLD Kim Jong Un supervises another N Korean military drill

Kim Jong Un supervises another N Korean military drill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a parachuting drill of military sharpshooters and vowed to build an "invincible army,'' displaying more defiance even as the United States and South Korea called off their own exercises to create space for nuclear diplomacy.
ECONOMY Nearly 143,000 houses sold in October

Nearly 143,000 houses sold in October

Turkey saw 142,810 house sales in October with an annual drop of 2.5%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Nov. 18.
SPORTS Vettel, Leclerc summoned to explain collision

Vettel, Leclerc summoned to explain collision

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has called drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc to a clear-the-air meeting after their collision wrecked the team's hopes at the Brazilian Grand Prix.  